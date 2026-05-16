Shedeur Sanders Shares Cryptic Message About External Validation While Calling Out Media “Negativity”

Shedeur Sanders’ pre-draft process, the 2025 NFL Draft, his rookie season, and everything that followed created multiple narratives around the quarterback. But the biggest one revolved around the gap between public perception and NFL evaluation. While some projected Sanders as a top quarterback prospect, many league evaluators viewed him far less favorably.

That disconnect has followed the quarterback from the pre-draft process to a year after his fifth-round slide. So when Sanders recently spoke about “validation” and looking for meaning in the right places, it was hard not to connect the message to everything that shaped his past year.

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“When you look through this lens, you realize what validation really is and what it looks like. The most valuable thing we have is TIME. Let’s Start spending our time on things that actually matter in life. Invest that same energy into something sustainable and meaningful,” Shedeur shared on X.

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The message carried a broader perspective about focusing on meaningful things, avoiding distractions, and investing energy into long-term purpose instead of temporary attention. And for the Cleveland Browns quarterback, it is not hard to see why that mindset feels relatable.

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Before the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was widely projected as a top-five prospect. Even his father, Deion Sanders, openly described him as one of the first quarterbacks expected to come off the board. Naturally, Sanders stayed at the center of the spotlight throughout the entire pre-draft process, and the confidence around him remained high.

But public perception changes fast. Sometimes almost instantly. That is exactly what happened during the draft itself. Sanders slid all the way to the fifth round, and suddenly the conversation shifted from him being viewed as a franchise-caliber quarterback prospect to questions about why NFL evaluators were not nearly as high on him as the public.

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And things did not suddenly become easier once Cleveland drafted him either.

Instead, Sanders walked into a crowded quarterback room while dealing with nonstop narratives surrounding hype, celebrity attention, criticism, online scrutiny, comparisons, leadership questions, maturity concerns, and constant social media noise. At different points, people questioned everything from his attitude to whether his image was too celebrity-focused.

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Meanwhile, Deion Sanders watched his son navigate the entire situation throughout his rookie season. And according to Coach Prime, the experience took a visible toll.

“When he takes off his shirt, I see the scars on his back that he’s been through hell, but he’s made it through hell. He kept going, and he matured, not like he was a child, but he matured spiritually,” Deion said.

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Still, by the end of the season, Sanders eventually got what he wanted most: a chance to start for Cleveland. He finished his rookie year throwing for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns while leading the Browns to a 3-4 record. Naturally, many expected that stretch to become validation that Sanders could develop into Cleveland’s franchise quarterback.

But validation in the NFL rarely works that simply.

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Now, Sanders is once again entering another quarterback battle heading into Year 2. And while he was initially viewed as a potential starter for the 2026 season, recent reports have instead suggested that Deshaun Watson still holds the edge for the QB1 role despite returning from a season-ending injury.

And that is probably the point Sanders was making about validation in the first place. You never fully get it. Which is why his focus has shifted toward the one thing he actually controls: time. Because right now, all Sanders can really do is focus on himself while the outside world continues debating whether he should even start for the Browns.

Even then, though, Sanders has not exactly stayed quiet when it comes to pushing back against media negativity.

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Shedeur Sanders took a dig at media negativity

Being the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders was already living in the media spotlight long before becoming an NFL quarterback. But not all of the attention surrounding him was positive. Negativity became part of the conversation, too. And this week, the quarterback openly pushed back against that side of the media.

“We live in a world that rewards people for engagement. Negativity will always thrive in the media space because it depends on unhappy individuals collectively judging the life of someone they don’t truly know,” Shedeur wrote on X.

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Even before the Browns drafted Sanders, one of the most repeated narratives around him centered on branding, social media attention, hype, and celebrity culture. The quarterback constantly remained under the microscope, with nearly every move becoming part of the public conversation. This week, Deion Sanders also addressed many of those narratives directly and called them false.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110

“It was some ignorant things (that) came out about him pre-draft and all that, and that was a lie. Like, he would never go into a meeting with headphones on. He would never go into a meeting unprepared. Like, that’s just not who he is. There’s no way he could accomplish the things he accomplished without being prepared,” Deion explained.

Even with the criticism surrounding him, Sanders still started seven games during his rookie season. Now, he is entering Year 2 under a new coaching staff. Whether Sanders eventually proves himself as Cleveland’s long-term franchise quarterback remains anyone’s guess. But just as important will be seeing how the quarterback continues handling and eventually silencing the negativity surrounding him.