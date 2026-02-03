Todd Monken Announces Bad News for Shedeur Sanders Amid Browns QB’s Controversial Pro Bowl Decision

When Todd Monken, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, met Shedeur Sanders for the first time after getting the job, he couldn’t help but flash back to a moment from the past, when his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, almost drafted the QB. “Hey, we tried to draft your a** last year for God’s sake,” Monken said. Fast forward to now, and Monken is in Cleveland. He’s tasked with making a real quarterback decision. And Shedeur, this time, is on his roster.

However, the first-year head coach isn’t rushing anything. During his introductory press conference, he pushed back on the assumption that Sanders is locked in as the starter for 2026. The QB1 job, according to Monken, is yet to be determined. In other words, another quarterback competition is coming this offseason. The only real difference this time is the numbers.

The Browns currently have just three quarterbacks in the room, unlike last year. And for now, Monken’s approach isn’t surprising. It’s early. Offseason workouts haven’t even started. And while Sanders may offer the highest upside right now, Cleveland still has options in Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson. Not to mention the possibility of adding another arm through free agency. That’s why naming a starter now would be premature.

So yes, Sanders being the Browns’ QB1 in 2026 is absolutely on the table. But it’s far from guaranteed. That context mattered when Sanders recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show. Asked by Kay Adams about Monken not committing to a starter yet, Sanders made it clear he saw this coming.

“I mean, that’s what’s expected,” Shedeur said. “I think, each and every day, I have to prove to everybody and to myself also. So, it’s kind of like having goals and accomplishing these goals, whether it’s small goals, and small goals will end up to long-term success.”

The quarterback entered the league intending to start for Cleveland in 2025. It wasn’t smooth, and the QB1 role wasn’t handed to him. Still, he won his first NFL start, and it didn’t take long for the Browns to name him the starter for the remainder of the season. Whether he ultimately wins the job in 2026 remains to be seen. One thing, however, is already on his résumé: a Pro Bowl selection, a nod that, understandably, raised a few eyebrows along the way, considering his modest numbers.

Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl selection raised eyebrows

Shedeur Sanders has just earned his first Pro Bowl selection. But as soon as the news surfaced, the decision drew immediate criticism. The pushback has come from multiple angles. Part of it is tied to Sanders himself, and part of it is tied to the growing debate over what the Pro Bowl actually represents now.

The first issue centers on production. In seven starts during his rookie season, Sanders threw for just seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Those numbers alone made the selection hard to swallow for many fans, especially when viewed in isolation. The criticism widened when it became clear Sanders was named as a replacement.

Several quarterbacks who outperformed him statistically weren’t available. Drake Maye is preparing for the Super Bowl on Sunday. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert reportedly bowed out due to injury concerns. On top of that, quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, and C.J. Stroud reportedly declined their invitations altogether. With so many top names unavailable, the AFC quarterback pool was thin. And that reality fueled much of the backlash.

For many fans, the frustration isn’t just about Sanders. It’s about the perception that the Pro Bowl’s significance has eroded when elite players opt out year after year. Still, for Sanders himself, the moment has been described as “surreal.” Even so, the criticism remains loud, driven by both his modest rookie numbers and the absence of many of the league’s biggest stars.