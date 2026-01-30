Todd Monken Brings More Bad News for Ravens After Confirming Baltimore’s Shedeur Sanders Failure – Report

The Cleveland Browns made a bold move by hiring former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to replace Kevin Stefanski as head coach. But even with Monken in place, Cleveland still has a major hole to fill on offense. With Tommy Rees following Stefanski to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2026 season, the Browns are once again searching for an offensive coordinator. And Monken may already know where he wants to look.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are considering Ravens run-game coordinator Travis Switzer for the role, with Switzer viewed internally as the frontrunner. While no formal meeting has taken place yet, the interest makes sense. Monken has long valued continuity, and bringing in someone he trusts would help stabilize a staff undergoing major transition.

On paper, it’s an attractive idea for Cleveland. For Baltimore, though, the implications are far less comfortable. Switzer has been part of the Ravens’ coaching staff for nine seasons, including the last three as run-game coordinator from 2023 through 2025. During that stretch, Baltimore’s rushing attack was the backbone of its offense.

In Switzer’s first season running the ground game, the Ravens piled up 2,661 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in 2023, finishing atop the NFL rushing leaderboard. That success didn’t fade. In 2024, Baltimore took things up another level, rushing for 3,189 yards on 554 attempts and averaging an eye-popping 5.8 yards per carry, once again among the league’s elite.

Even in 2025, with some regression, the run game remained dominant. The Ravens finished second in the NFL with 2,662 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. The dip in raw numbers can largely be traced back to Lamar Jackson missing time early in the season. Still, under Switzer’s guidance, Jackson remained a legitimate dual threat, rushing for 821 yards in 2023, 915 yards in 2024, before falling to 349 yards in 2025 due to injury.

The running backs, though, continued to thrive. Derrick Henry arrived in Baltimore in 2024 and immediately became the engine of the offense. Across two seasons under Switzer, Henry started all 34 games, rushed for 3,516 yards on 632 carries, and scored 32 rushing touchdowns. Besides, Gus Edwards, Keaton Mitchell, and Justice Hill have all had success under Switzer.

That production explains why Cleveland’s interest feels logical. Switzer has a proven track record of building efficient, physical run games and maximizing both quarterbacks and backs. For the Browns, landing him as offensive coordinator would be a significant win. For Baltimore, it’s a different story. Losing the architect behind one of the league’s most consistent rushing attacks would create real uncertainty, especially as the offense continues to evolve.

That said, if the Browns do manage to close the deal, Switzer would step into an offense that could soon be led by Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback who reportedly passed on Baltimore during the 2025 NFL Draft.

It all worked out between Shedeur Sanders and Todd Monken

Todd Monken is stepping into a situation in Cleveland that needs a full reset. The Browns are coming off a season defined by turbulent quarterback development, the league’s worst offensive output, a head-coaching firing, and a 5–12 finish. If Monken wants to flip the script, there’s a lot to fix. And it starts at quarterback.

While nothing has been made official yet, all signs point to Shedeur Sanders being the one to run Monken’s offense in 2026. That’s what made their first interaction as head coach and quarterback so telling. As Sanders greeted Monken, the new Browns coach couldn’t help but reference a moment from the past, when his former team nearly drafted the quarterback in 2025. And Monken didn’t exactly sugarcoat it.

“Hey we tried to draft your a– last year for God’s sake,” Monken said in a clip shared on Social media. “It’s all worked out. You remember that, right? Someday, we’ll get the change to talk about that.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens planned to select Sanders with the No. 141 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Sanders reportedly passed on Baltimore, not eager to join a team already led by an established MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson. A few picks later, Cleveland took Sanders at No. 144.

Now, everything has come full circle. Monken is in Cleveland as the head coach, and while he never got the chance to work with Sanders in Baltimore, he’ll now be tasked with developing the former Colorado quarterback in his second NFL season. Whether that partnership, and the Browns’ offense as a whole, comes together is one of the bigger questions heading into 2026.