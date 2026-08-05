“Todd Monken Don’t Make the Decision”: Chad Johnson Claims Jimmy Haslam Is the Real Reason Why Shedeur Sanders Might Get Snubbed for Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders has been outplaying veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Cleveland Browns training camp. At least that has been evident in the first five practices so far. Still, there could be multiple reasons why Cleveland could prefer to start with Watson over Sanders. Think of Watson’s experience, his being finally healthy, and a better understanding of head coach Todd Monken’s offense. Chad Johnson, however, isn’t on board with any of these reasons. In fact, it’s the business side of things that may hinder Sanders’ chances to start for the Browns in 2026.

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“I want you to have a better understanding that I love Shedeur,” Johnson said in a conversation with Shannon Sharpe and Joe Johnson. “I would love for Shedeur to actually start, but you think about the business side of things and how much money they’ve poured into Deshaun Watson and now with him finally being healthy despite I think what Shedeur may have do even if he’s outplaying him right now in training camp, you know, which he very well may be doing. I still think the Browns (will start with Deshaun Watson) simply because of the money that they owe him.”

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However, Joe didn’t agree with Johnson’s take on the Browns’ starting quarterback competition. Instead, he argued that the decision will ultimately come down to what Coach Monken wants in his first year leading the Browns. According to Joe, Monken’s priority is simple: winning. That, he believes, will lead the coach to start whichever quarterback gives Cleveland the best chance to win.

But Chad Johnson doubled down on his assessment and admitted that Coach Monken doesn’t have the power to declare the starting quarterback in Cleveland. In fact, it’s the Browns’ owner, Jimmy Haslam.

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“Listen, Joe, I’m with you. You’re right,” Johnson said. “But Todd Monken don’t make the decision at the end of the day. That comes from the top.”

For now, Shedeur Sanders is outplaying every quarterback at training camp. Per reports, the second-year signal-caller has completed 72-of-107 passes for six touchdowns and one interception in the first five practices of camp. Watson, meanwhile, has completed 71-of-115 passes for three touchdowns and six interceptions at the same time.

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Johnson, however, still believes that Sanders may not get the starting nod just because of one reason: Watson’s contract. The veteran signal-caller is entering the final year of his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. However, he has yet to prove his worth in Cleveland, as Watson has failed to live up to the hype of his lucrative deal.

Ever since the Browns brought him to Cleveland, Watson has started just 19 games while performing inconsistently. At the same time, his Browns stint has been marred by multiple injuries. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the 2023 season and missed most of the year while recovering from it.

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While he returned to start in 2024, he went down with another season-ending injury after suffering an Achilles tear. He underwent surgery after he suffered a re-rupture to his right Achilles tendon and had to miss out on the entire 2025 season. Fast forward to now, and Watson is healthy ahead of the 2026 season. However, he’s competing for the starting quarterback role with Shedeur Sanders.

So, that’s where things stand for the Browns’ quarterback room. The drama is still there. Only this time, it all comes down to Sanders, Watson, and what Todd Monken wants to achieve in his first-year as a head coach.