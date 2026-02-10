Todd Monken Faces Immediate $75M Decision After David Njoku Announces Browns Exit

The Cleveland Browns’ general manager, Andrew Berry, said that the team’s offense is set for “significant turnover” under Todd Monken’s first year as the head coach. However, the team’s tight end, David Njoku, volunteered for that turnover as he announced that he’s heading elsewhere this free agency. And while that means we can expect Harold Fannin Jr. to take on a larger role in 2026, Njoku’s departure could also turn into a financial headache for Monken.

For context, the Browns signed the veteran tight end to a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension in 2022. On paper, that deal expired after Cleveland’s 2025 season wrapped up on a disappointing note. But behind the scenes, Njoku still carries $24.3 million in dead cap on his way out. He accounts for $9.53 million in 2026 and another $14.8 million in 2027, per Spotrac.

For now, multiple outlets suggest Cleveland is roughly $15 to $20 million over the cap at present. However, things get murkier after Spotrac reported that Njoku’s departure could present Monken’s Browns with a $75 million headache in the near future. For added context, Cleveland restructured the tight end’s contract back in October 2025.

As part of that restructure, the Browns added multiple void years to his deal, inserting dummy salaries for 2026 through 2028. That restructure allows Cleveland to carry Njoku’s contract into the new league year. And now that the tight end has made up his mind to leave Cleveland, the Browns can designate him as a post-June 1 release for dead-cap purposes.

However, that decision must be made before March 13. If Cleveland uses the post–June 1 designation, the Browns will account for $24.3 million in dead cap across the next two seasons. If they fail to make any decision by March 13, a $75 million salary in 2028 becomes fully guaranteed.

And considering the Browns are rebuilding, undergoing an offensive overhaul, and already over the cap, Monken would surely prefer not to absorb a $75 million dead hit without even having the player on the roster. That reality is why Cleveland is most likely to give Njoku a post–June 1 designation and spread the void-year dead cap across the next two seasons. What is also clear is that Njoku will now begin searching for a new home in the NFL.

David Njoku bid farewell to Cleveland after nine years

The Browns selected David Njoku with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Fast forward to now, and after nine seasons, Njoku is leaving the team that originally drafted him. The 29-year-old tight end shared the farewell news through an Instagram post.

“Cleveland, first off I love you,” Njoku wrote. “These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home❤️ #ChiefOut.”

Njoku was already headed toward free agency after his contract expired. Still, whispers about his exit began much earlier during the 2025 season. Several reports suggested the Browns could trade Njoku before the deadline. Instead, Cleveland kept him through the remainder of the year. On top of that, Njoku told reporters, “I’m not going nowhere. I ain’t f—ing leaving.”

Imago Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku 85 leaps to pike the ball ball after the touchdown during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, NJ. /Cal Media East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251109_zma_c04_450 Copyright: xChristopherxSzagolax

He’s leaving now. And there’s no denying Njoku has been a reliable tight end for the Browns for nearly a decade. He ranks second in team history among tight ends in touchdown receptions (34) and total catches (384). The TE trails only Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome. However, injuries have been an issue for the tight end in recent seasons. Njoku missed 11 games due to injury over the past two years.

His production also dipped in 2025, as he finished with 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns. With Fannin Jr. emerging as Cleveland’s top target, it’s not hard to see why Njoku chose to move on. That said, several teams are expected to show interest in the veteran tight end. As for the Browns, Fannin Jr. is likely to step into Njoku’s role as Todd Monken’s offense undergoes a significant overhaul.