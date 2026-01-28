What Is Todd Monken’s Salary? Career Earnings, Net Worth, Contract & More About Browns HC in 2026

Out of ten NFL teams that entered the head coaching market, the Cleveland Browns were one of just three still left without a hire. While the search narrowed down to three clear finalists, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Cleveland is set to hire former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken to replace Kevin Stefanski in 2026. With that decision now coming into focus, it’s time to take a closer look at the Browns’ new head coach, his contract details, career earnings, net worth, and more.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What is Todd Monken’s contract with the Browns?

After stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Monken joined the Ravens in 2023 as their offensive coordinator. The impact was immediate. In his first season, he helped Lamar Jackson capture his second MVP. A year later, Monken guided Baltimore to the No. 1 offense for the first time in franchise history. That kind of résumé naturally put him on the league’s radar, and by early 2025, Monken was already flirting with head-coaching interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that time, though, the Ravens managed to keep him. They brought Monken back and reportedly rewarded him with a contract extension. But whatever stability existed didn’t last long. Following the 2025 season, Baltimore fired John Harbaugh, and reports began surfacing that several players were unhappy with Monken’s play-calling. When the Ravens reshuffled their staff and didn’t retain Monken under Jesse Minter, the writing was essentially on the wall.

And now, he’s set to become the Browns’ 11th full-time head coach since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999. While details of his contract (both length and financial terms) haven’t been confirmed yet, what is clear is that Cleveland conducted an extensive search, held in-person interviews with five candidates, and now ultimately settled on Monken.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much is the Browns’ HC’s net worth and NFL career earnings

Todd Monken has spent much of his professional career moving between different levels of football, but his NFL résumé has quietly taken shape over time. After breaking into the league, Monken served in multiple offensive roles before landing coordinator opportunities with several teams. He returned to the NFL as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator, spending three seasons in Tampa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Monken later spent a season in Cleveland in the same role before stepping away from the league once again. That absence didn’t last long. His offensive success eventually opened the door for another NFL opportunity. He joined the Ravens as an OC, where he established himself as one of the league’s notable-minded HC, a role that helped him land the Browns’ HC job.

However, while Monken has earned strong league-wide respect, his total NFL earnings remain unclear. The reason is simple: NFL franchises rarely disclose contract terms for coaches or front-office personnel. That same lack of transparency is why any estimates surrounding Monken’s net worth should be viewed as speculative rather than definitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Todd Monken’s college football career

Beyond his NFL background, Monken also brings an extensive college résumé that played a major role in shaping his reputation as an offensive architect. His most prominent head-coaching experience came at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he took over a struggling program in 2013. While his overall record stood at 13–25, the trajectory mattered more than the raw numbers.

By 2015, Monken had guided Southern Miss to a 9–5 season, capped by a Heart of Dallas Bowl appearance. That turnaround earned him Conference USA Coach of the Year honors and reestablished him as a coach capable of building structure and identity within a program.

After returning briefly to the NFL, Monken went back to college football, this time in a coordinator role. As Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he helped power one of the most dominant stretches in recent college football history. Georgia won the national championship in the 2021 season by defeating Alabama and followed it up with another title the next year, overwhelming TCU 65–7 in the championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

That sustained success came with recognition. Monken was widely viewed as one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the country during his time in Athens. Reports indicated he earned roughly $2 million annually during his second year at Georgia. Fast forward to now, and he’ll take over the Browns’ offense that ranked last in scoring over the previous two seasons (15.8 points per game), while also deciding the quarterback position. Whether his new NFL role would flip things up Cleveland or not…that we shall see in 2026.