“Why Even Waste Your Time With Deshaun Watson?”: Chris Simms Demands Browns Hand Starting Job to Shedeur Sanders

The quarterback competition doesn’t seem to be helping the Cleveland Browns. At least, that’s what we saw during the 2025 offseason. The only difference is that last year, the Browns had a four-way QB battle that hindered their entire season. This time, the competition has been narrowed down to veteran Deshaun Watson and second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders. NFL analyst Chris Simms, however, believes Cleveland is wasting time if they opt for Watson going into the 2026 season.

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“I’ve come to the part with this quarterback competition that it’s Shedeur Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Shedeur Sanders,” Simms said. “The more I go through it it’s like, why even waste your time with Deshaun Watson? Really? do you think he’s the future of your franchise? I doubt it, c’mon? I doubt it. The fans are just not gonna accept Deshaun Watson being the starter, I wouldn’t be shocked if he goes out there in a pre-season game and gets booed. And then when Shedeur goes in everyone’s like aughhhhhh.”

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A couple of things can make head coach Todd Monken’s job difficult in naming the starting quarterback this year. For starters, Monken is starting his first-year as the Browns’ head coach, and he’d like to start with who gives him better chances to win this year. Whether it’s Sanders or Watson, however, is something that Monken is still figuring out.

So far, Sanders has completed 173-of-247 passes at a completion rate of 70%, while throwing 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Watson, meanwhile, has gone 175-of-270 passes at a completion rate of 64.8%, while throwing 19 touchdowns but 9 interceptions. So, it’s safe to say that both quarterbacks had their ups and downs this training camp.

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At the same time, even if Monken decides to start Watson, that decision may not sit well with the fans. For starters, Watson is entering the final year of his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract. While some may argue that Cleveland would want to get the most out of his contract, others could point out that Watson may still not be the future of the franchise.

Sanders, on the other hand, is entering just his second NFL season and showed poise during his rookie year. But is that enough for Monken to hand him the keys? Absolutely not. The head coach previously said he wanted to have a starting quarterback named before training camp.

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However, that decision may not come until after the first two preseason games. According to reports, Monken will alternate between Sanders and Watson in the Browns’ first two preseason games.

“They’re each gonna start a game,” Monken said. “…After those two games, then I think we’ll be closer to at least having a better idea. One’s gonna start one game and the other one’s gonna start the other.”

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The Browns will open their preseason campaign against the Chicago Bears, followed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Whether it’s going to be Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson in the regular-season opener remains to be seen.