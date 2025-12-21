Todd Bowles Directly Blames Baker Mayfield & Mike Evans for Panthers Loss as Buccaneers’ Playoff Hopes Slide

The Carolina Panthers just made life a lot harder for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoff race, edging them out 23–20 on Sunday. There were a few moments that swung the game, but the decisive one came late, when rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald drilled a 48-yard field goal with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter.

To their credit, the Bucs still had one last shot to respond. But that final drive ended abruptly and painfully. With 42 seconds left and the ball already in Carolina territory, Mayfield threw his only interception of the game, picked off by rookie safety Lathan Ransom. Just like that, Tampa Bay’s comeback hopes were gone. After the game, head coach Todd Bowles didn’t sugarcoat it. Addressing the turnover, Bowles pointed to a miscommunication between Mayfield and Mike Evans.

“Looks like miscommunication,” Bowles said. “I’ll wait until I go back and talk to them and see. Mike (Evans) turned in, and the ball went out. It’s unfortunate, of course.”

