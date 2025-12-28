Baker Mayfield Issues Strong Message on Moving On as Bucs QB Takes Blame for Turnovers in Dolphins Loss

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another step back in their push toward the playoffs after a 20–17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. The reasons behind the defeat weren’t hard to spot. Turnovers, penalties, a blocked field goal, you name it. Mayfield knows exactly where things went wrong. But rather than dwelling on the loss, the quarterback is already looking ahead, confident that the door is still open heading into the regular-season finale.

“Got to come back. And here’s the thing, we still have a chance next week. We’re blessed with a chance next week, and guys need to handle it the right way,” Mayfield said in the post-game press conference.

