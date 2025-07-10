Baker Mayfield’s Season at Major Risk as Buccaneers & Todd Bowles Hit With Injury Announcement

In 2024, the Buccaneers clinched their fourth straight NFC South title, and while the headlines often went to Baker Mayfield, the full story runs deeper. Statistically, Mayfield had back-to-back standout seasons—4,044 yards and 28 TDs in 2023, followed by a jump to 4,500 yards and 41 TDs in 2024. That kind of output doesn’t just happen in a vacuum. Yes, Baker made big throws and elevated in clutch moments—but it was Tampa’s offensive line that laid the foundation.

From consistently clean pockets to steady run-blocking, the line gave Baker time to breathe and options to exploit. Now heading into 2025, optimism is once again building in Tampa—and for good reasons. The offensive core is returning intact. NFL analyst Mina Kimes summed it up perfectly just over a week ago: “I really like betting on teams with elite offensive lines and the Bucs, going back and watching the Bucs offense, holy smokes, the offensive line was playing really well,” she said.

“Like, oh, can Baker Mayfield do it again? Yeah, because he’s in one of the best situations in football, and we don’t really talk about that enough.” But still, there’s a caveat. Tristan Wirfs, one of the most reliable protectors of Baker for the past couple of seasons, could miss out on the 2025 season, per reports. That raises concerns for Mayfield’s protection ahead of his third season in Tampa Bay.

After all, the All-Pro left tackle is Baker’s blindside protector and one of his close friends in the locker room. “Baker’s gonna look, he’s gonna run around, spin out, he’s probably gonna break a tackle along the way,” he had earlier this year, laying the foundation of a quarterback-offensive lineman relationship. “So that was a big change at first. I gotta strain — you think the ball’s out, but no, no, he’s looking.”

On the flip side, Luke Goedeke has been improving, no argument. The guy earned a 75.8 pass-blocking grade from PFF, ranking 34th out of 140 tackles, and allowed just three sacks. But then again, if Wirfs is out, the Bucs don’t have strong backups. As CBS Sports put it plainly, “The average fan would struggle to name one of the reserve tackles in Tampa Bay.” That’s how unknown or inexperienced they are.

The Bucs had one of the best offensive lines last season, if not the best. But with uncertainty over Tristan Wirfs looming, it won’t be a surprise if Todd Bowles and Co. explore the trade candidates and free agents to bolster their offensive line to remain at the top in a winnable NFL division.

Baker Mayfield will enter the 2025 season without his left tackle

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are facing an unexpected offseason setback. Their star left tackle, Tristan Wirfs, will reportedly miss out on the initial phase of the 2025 regular season. As per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Wirfs has undergone surgery on his right knee. “Buccaneers All Pro LT Tristan Wirfs will miss the start of the season following surgery on his right knee, source says. An unexpected offseason setback to the reigning NFC South champs,” Jones reported on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old veteran has been a reliable left tackle for the Buccaneers ever since he took the first pro snap, protecting Baker Mayfield’s blind side for the last two seasons now. He remained consistent, missing out on just four games across five seasons for Tampa. Aside from last season, Wirfs had been on the field for every snap, logging over 5,300 total plays.

Wirfs had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to fix the damage from a nagging injury that he acquired last season, forcing him to miss out on the final game of the season. That said, Todd Bowles and Co. will have to find Wirfs’ temporary replacement ahead of the 2025 season. For the time being, Charlie Heck, a six-year vet with just 23 career starts under his belt, is in line to replace Wirfs. But let’s be real—losing the sixth-year tackle, that too, when the season is rapidly approaching, gives a significant blow to the Bucs.

While it’s still uncertain how much time he will be on the sidelines. But he’s expected to begin the season on the Bucs’ physically unable to perform (PUP) list.