brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Buccaneers Announce Big Roster Blow to Todd Bowles & Baker Mayfield as Young OT Put On Reserve/Retired List

ByKeshav Pareek

Jul 24, 2025 | 8:44 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

First day of Bucs camp, and the left side’s already limping—Tristan Wirfs, still easing back from knee surgery, hits the PUP list. Silas Dzansi? Same spot, same list. Add guard Sua Opeta and second-year QB Michael Pratt to the sidelines, and suddenly Todd Bowles is looking at depth charts like a man checking for exits. The O-line was already thin. And then came the twist: promising young tackle Garrett Greenfield?

Well, the Bucs recently announced that they have placed the 25-year-old offensive tackle on the reserve/retired list. Todd Bowles and Co. signed Greenfield to their practice squad at the start of this year. A couple of weeks later, he signed a reserve/future contract.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

With Bucs' O-line crumbling, is Todd Bowles facing an impossible task this season?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved