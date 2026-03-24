Is LB Lavonte David Retiring? All We Know About Buccaneers LB’s NFL Future

For the past three years, Lavonte David has followed the same pattern. He returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal and plays another season. In 2026, though, he is once again a free agent. This time, it does not feel like another short-term return is coming.

Instead, the situation is leaning the other way. On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Buccaneers have scheduled a news conference for David at the team facility at 2 p.m. The exact reason is still unclear, but the speculation is that the 36-year-old could announce his retirement.

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If that happens, it would come at a significant point in his career. David has quietly built a Hall of Fame-level resume, all while staying with Tampa Bay for his entire career. He was part of the franchise even before Mike Evans arrived.

That connection explains a lot. David has never shown interest in playing elsewhere. And even now, after hitting free agency again, the Bucs’ general manager, Jason Licht, made it clear the door is open if David wants to return for another season.

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But that possibility may not hold anymore. Even if David is open to coming back, the Buccaneers have already started planning for the future. They signed inside linebackers Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom in free agency. Moves like that usually signal a transition.

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That is why this news conference matters. It adds to speculation that has been building since the Buccaneers missed the playoffs in 2025. Greg Auman was among those who believed David could walk away after his 14th season.

“David, 36, could be retiring, having finished his 14th season tied with Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks for the Bucs’ career tackles lead,” Auman wrote. “This opens a subsection we’ll call ‘ageless linebackers’ – David was a step slower in 2025, but still led the team with 114 tackles, chipping in with 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pick. He’s had an iconic run in Tampa and is only choosing between retiring and returning. To hear him talk on the podium after his final game, he sounded content to walk away with a prolific, memorable career.”

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That narrative shifted a bit after David underwent knee surgery this offseason. Since then, he has sounded more open to returning. During an appearance on Caps Off Podcast, he said:

“I feel good. You know, I’m healthy. I’m happy. I’m undecided [on retiring]. I’m genuinely undecided, like I don’t know. I don’t know. I still got a lot of football left in me. I know that for sure. I still love the game. I know that for sure. The other side is I want to spend more time with my daughter. She’s in school, so [I’ve been] taking her to school and it’s a good feeling.”

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That is where things stand now. After admitting he is undecided, David could still use this moment to announce his retirement, especially given his age, his free agent status, and the team already preparing for life after him. And if that happens, it would close the chapter on one of the most consistent careers in Buccaneers history.

A former second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, David just completed his 14th season with Tampa Bay. In that time, he has won a Super Bowl, earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, and set multiple franchise records:

Most combined tackles in a career: 1716

Most assisted tackles in a career: 544

Most tackles for loss in a career: 177

Most forced fumbles in a career: 33

Most fumble recoveries in a career: 21

Most assisted tackles in a season: 62 in the 2015 season

Most tackles for loss in a season: 21 in the 2013 season

Most fumble recoveries in a season: 5 in the 2017 season

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Across 215 games, he has recorded 1,716 tackles, 42.5 sacks, and 177 tackles for loss. Now, it comes down to this. Whether he walks into that news conference and calls it a career or not. But based on how things are unfolding, retirement feels very much on the table.

Amid retirement rumors, Jason Licht addressed Lavonte David’s future

This free agency, the Buccaneers have already lost a veteran presence on offense. After 12 seasons, Mike Evans left Tampa Bay to join the San Francisco 49ers. With that move, the focus quickly shifted to Jason Licht and whether he would retain another veteran or move on. This time, the attention was on the defensive side with Lavonte David.

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However, Licht has made it clear that the door remains open for David to return for a 15th season. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, David has not yet informed the team of his decision regarding his future.

Imago September 7, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr 8 strong arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David 54 during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20250907_fap_w109_008 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

At the same time, Licht emphasized that the organization is giving David the space he needs while staying in touch, keeping the possibility of a return alive. Earlier, it felt like David would eventually come back for 2026, but that outlook now seems less certain.

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So at this stage, David’s future in the NFL remains unclear. That said, it may not stay that way for long. On Tuesday, he is expected to address his plans for the 2026 season, with reports pointing toward the possibility of retirement.