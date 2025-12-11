Is Mike Evans Playing Against Falcons on Thursday? Injury Update, Stats, Fantasy & More on Buccaneers WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football after their unexpected 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. And just hours before the game, all eyes are on the Bucs’ all-time leading wide receiver, Mike Evans. The wideout has been sidelined ever since he suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While his practice window opened on Dec. 3 ahead of Week 14 and opened a door for a potential return, the Bucs have yet to confirm whether Evans will suit up for the Week 15 game against the Falcons tonight.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!