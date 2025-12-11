brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Is Mike Evans Playing Against Falcons on Thursday? Injury Update, Stats, Fantasy & More on Buccaneers WR

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 11, 2025 | 7:53 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Is Mike Evans Playing Against Falcons on Thursday? Injury Update, Stats, Fantasy & More on Buccaneers WR

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 11, 2025 | 7:53 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football after their unexpected 24-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. And just hours before the game, all eyes are on the Bucs’ all-time leading wide receiver, Mike Evans. The wideout has been sidelined ever since he suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While his practice window opened on Dec. 3 ahead of Week 14 and opened a door for a potential return, the Bucs have yet to confirm whether Evans will suit up for the Week 15 game against the Falcons tonight.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved