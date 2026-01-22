Buccaneers Poach Falcons Coach for Baker Mayfield Amid Beef With Kevin Stefanski – Report

For the past four seasons, Todd Bowles’ coaching staff has been stuck in a constant reset mode, relying on a new offensive coordinator every single year. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, that trend isn’t stopping anytime soon. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on from Josh Grizzard after just one season in the role, following the team’s failure to reach the playoffs. With that decision, Bowles once again found himself searching for yet another OC heading into the 2026 season.

And according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, that search appears to be nearing its end. On Thursday, Schefter reported that the Buccaneers are finalizing a deal to hire Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as Grizzard’s replacement. If the move becomes official, Robinson would become Tampa Bay’s fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!