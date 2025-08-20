Todd Bowles Already Finds 2 WR Replacements as Buccaneers HC Confirms Jalen McMillan Injury in 1 Word

Heading into the 2025 season, Todd Bowles doesn’t exactly have a talent problem in Tampa. What he does have is the same old injury bug chewing at his wide receiver room. At the front of the line is Chris Godwin, whose 2024 was already cut short by an ankle issue. The timeline for his return? Still cloudy. And right behind him, Jalen McMillan looks like he’s next in line for the trainer’s table, this time with a nagging neck injury that’s already sparking whispers he could miss Week 1.

Sure, neither Godwin nor McMillan is staring down a season-ending verdict. But when two of your top wideouts are iffy before the opener, it forces a fair question: who steps in if things go sideways? Baker Mayfield needs weapons, and Bowles knows it. Turns out, the HC has got a couple of names on his list. Bowles might lean on Ryan Miller and rookie Tez Johnson sooner than expected.

During his media appearance, Bowles addressed both wide receivers. Scott Smith, the Buccaneers‘ senior writer, reported that “HC Todd Bowles says WR Ryan Miller is tough, reliable and has great hands. Contributes on special teams as well.” Miller signed with the Bucs a couple of years back after going undrafted in that year’s draft. While he was in and out of the team during his rookie season, Bowles trusted the young wideout in the 2024 season.

Miller appeared in 12 games and caught 12 passes for 128 yards while racking up two touchdowns against the Chiefs and Cowboys, respectively. Though it’s not confirmed if Miller will get the starting job or not, sure. But considering McMillan is expected to miss a portion of the season, expect Todd Bowles to experiment with his wideout unit. Brianna Dix, another Bucs writer, added another layer to it, and it revolved around rookie Johnson.

“Todd Bowles says WR Tez Johnson is on a learning curve and they will see his grasp of the offense against Buffalo in the preseason finale,” Dix reported. The Buccaneers drafted Johnson in the seventh round of this year’s draft with the 235th overall pick. He’s a rookie, sure. He’s a late-round pick, no doubt. But Johnson is arriving in pro football with five years of college football experience under his belt. In 62 career games at Troy and Oregon, Johnson started 45 games, caught 310 passes for 3,889 yards, and racked up 28 receiving TDs.

He’s still climbing the learning curve, as Bowles pointed out. But with the preseason finale against the Bills coming up, all eyes will be on the 23-year-old rookie. If he flashes in that spotlight, expect Bowles to give him some reps, especially if Jalen McMillan’s recovery drags on. Speaking of which, the HC also addressed McMillan’s health update. And let’s just say, it’s not something to be optimistic about.

Todd Bowles shrugged off Jalen McMillan’s early return

Coming off 37 catches for 461 yards and eight TDs in his rookie season, Jalen McMillan entered 2025 with an expectation to be a high-upside No. 2/3 receiver and an important red-zone option. And his offseason performance tracks the optimism. Coaches and beat writers reportedly flagged McMillan as one of the handful of receivers who stood out in training camp.

Reports noted his crisp route running, red-zone instincts, and improved physicality in contested catches. However, now there’s a wrinkle. Just a couple of weeks before Tampa Bay kicks off the regular season, the second-year wideout is dealing with a neck injury. And if the chatter carries any weight, he’s set to miss multiple games before a potential recovery. Even coach Todd Bowles seemed frustrated with his injury.

“That’s tough on my coach and in the playing standpoint,” Bowles said. “He was doing so well coming back this summer. He was very polished, gets his route, and he competes on a daily basis. Real close with everybody on the team, so that was a big blow for us. And guys just have to step up. I mean, you don’t want that to happen, especially in preseason.

“I don’t think there’s a good time for it to happen. But it is a shame because there’s growth and its potential is off the wall. But glad it’s not like threatening, glad he can come back later on, and we just have to have guys ready.” Further reports suggest that McMillan could be past the bye week. The wideout sustained the severe neck injury during the preseason Week 2 game against the Steelers.

With Teddy Bridgewater under center, McMillan went up high for a grab and got flipped by a Steelers defender. He hung up on the catch, but the awkward hit sent him crashing down on his neck. Fast forward, and Todd Bowles and the Bucs will be without Jalen McMillan for the first half of the season.