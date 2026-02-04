Calls Mount Against Jeff Bezos for Drastic Sporting Decision Amid $6.7 Billion Seahawks Sale Talks

Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post and a name that has recently been linked as a potential buyer of the Seattle Seahawks if the franchise goes up for sale after the Super Bowl, hired William Lewis with a clear mandate: transform the newspaper. The thinking was straightforward. Leadership believed the Post needed to adapt quickly to survive financially and, just as importantly, rediscover a clearer identity in a changing media landscape.

As part of that transformation, however, Bezos and Lewis oversaw the decision to lay off nearly one-third of the Post’s workforce. The move has since been described by some as the darkest day in the paper’s history. According to The New York Times, more than 300 jobs were eliminated, accounting for roughly 30% of the company’s total headcount.

“The Washington Post is taking a number of difficult but decisive actions today for our future, in what amounts to a significant restructuring across the company,” a Post spokesperson said in a statement. “These steps are designed to strengthen our footing and sharpen our focus on delivering the distinctive journalism that sets The Post apart and, most importantly, engages our customers.”

Subsequent reports detailed how the process unfolded. Staffers were informed early Wednesday morning to stay home and log into a mandatory video conference at 8:30 a.m. During that call, executive editor Matt Murray outlined the major changes. The changes included the shutdown of the sports and books sections, as well as the Post Reports daily news podcast. In addition, both local and international reporting teams are set to be reduced.

The layoffs, though, did not come entirely out of the blue. Earlier reports had already suggested that employees were bracing for widespread cuts for weeks. Internal discussions reportedly identified several sections, including sports and books, as lower priority moving forward. With those cuts now in place, the Post plans to redirect its remaining resources toward what leadership sees as core areas. That will include the national and political coverage, along with business and health reporting.

As of now, Bezos has not issued a public statement addressing the layoffs, which one employee reportedly described as “an absolute bloodbath.” The timing of the cuts has also drawn added attention. Because they came as Bezos’ name surfaced in connection with the Seahawks. Days earlier, ESPN reported that following Super Bowl 60, the franchise could be put up for sale.

In the aftermath, multiple reports pointed to Bezos as a potential buyer for a few reasons. For one, has previously expressed interest in owning an NFL team. And Amazon, the company he founded, famously grew from a garage startup into a global powerhouse based in Seattle. At the time, that idea alone drew curiosity. Now, though, Bezos’ decision to cut nearly one-third of the Post’s staff has sparked intense criticism. Not only from employees, but from journalists and readers as well.

NFL fans and journalists called out Jeff Bezos for laying off 30% employees

Ever since the Post laid off over 300 staffers, the backlash toward Jeff Bezos hasn’t been limited to Post employees. Journalists who have long admired the paper’s legacy reacted sharply, framing the layoffs as something deeper than a business decision. The Athletic’s Ashley Parker captured that sentiment bluntly, writing: “We’re witnessing a murder. Jeff Bezos … and Will Lewis, the publisher he appointed at the end of 2023, are embarking on the latest step of their plan to kill everything that makes the paper special.”

For many, the cuts felt like an erasure of institutional identity rather than a reset. That frustration quickly spilled into conversations about Bezos’ rumored NFL ambitions. One commenter warned that the developments at the Post should give Seattle sports fans pause. “For those hoping for a Bezos ownership of either the #Seahawks or return of the #Sonics in Seattle, the demise of the Washington Post & Amazon job losses should be a red flag,” they wrote.

The message was clear: How Bezos treats one institution matters when evaluating what kind of steward he might be for another. Meanwhile, others focused specifically on the departments hit hardest. One longtime reader didn’t mince words. “It’s excruciating to watch Jeff Bezos dangle massive layoffs over the immensely talented Local and Sports staffs of the @washingtonpost. The Local staff has been steadily reduced for years, despite constantly great reporting, and Sports is the reason I buy the paper. #SavethePost.”

That reaction echoed a broader fear that audience loyalty is being sacrificed in the name of efficiency. For NFL fans, the loss of the sports section hit on a more personal level. Another comment reflected how deeply woven the Post’s sports coverage was into weekly routines. “After an NFL Sunday, picking up a copy of the Washington Post to read the sports section was one of my favorite hobbies. Incredible commentary across the board. Crazy to see how Bezos and Lewis fumbled one of the best sports departments in the country.”

Taken together, the reactions paint a consistent picture. This wasn’t just about layoffs. It was about losing something people felt connected to. And that’s a harder gap to close than any balance sheet.