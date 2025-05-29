Calls Mount to Start New Steelers QB Bringing Championship Experience as Mike Tomlin Criticised for Aaron Rodgers Delay

It’s late May, and somehow Aaron Rodgers is still hovering over Pittsburgh like a decision that just won’t get made. The Steelers had months—free agency, the draft, even OTAs, to sort out their quarterback situation, and yet, here we are. Rodgers is out there, making his presence felt, and fans are starting to wonder what exactly the holdup is. The silence? It’s getting loud.

And naturally, that spotlight’s turning to Mike Tomlin. Steelers Nation isn’t thrilled he’s been dragging his feet while other teams locked in their QB1s weeks ago. And neither do the analyst folks and the NFL legends. Enter Keyshawn Johnson, Super Bowl XXXVII champ and no-nonsense analyst. Johnson said, “Enough of it.” Enough of all the Rodgers-Steelers drama.

Because there are just talks and no contract signings. And according to Johnson, it “Looks real stupid to me right now.” He wasn’t sugarcoating it. Because the frustration is real. “Coaches I’ve been around… they want the players there now. They want them now, right now. Nothing’s holding it up. The financial deal is done in terms of structure and what it’s gonna be. There’s none of that.” Translation? What’s taking Mike Tomlin so long to sign Rodgers?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No one knows. The analysts don’t know, the Pittsburgh press corps doesn’t know, and even the Steelers faithful don’t know. In fact, it seems like the Steelers’ fans are already fed up with the constant delay in Rodgers’ signing. The result? They’ve chosen their new leader for the 2025 season. Who? It’s the sixth-round pick, Will Howard of Ohio. Yup, loud and clear.

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association shared a clip of Howard on their Instagram handle. The caption was eye-catching. “Bringing that championship experience to a team that knows a thing or two about winning 🏆,” they wrote. That’s something worth noting. Let’s dive into the matter. A couple of weeks back, Howard attended the NFLPA Rookie Premier to get a look at the commercial side of professional football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Players Association (@nflpa) Expand Post

And it made sense. The guy entered the pros with a championship under his resume. Howard led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. And yes, he earned the offensive MVP honors in the 2024 season. So yeah, when they wrote that Howard is bringing that championship experience, they weren’t talking the talk.

But it’s the other half of the caption that’s kind of trickier. Sure, the Steelers know a thing or two about winning championships. But the last decade? A total mess. QBs came and went but failed to win a Super Bowl. No wonder the fans are now rooting for Howard to start in the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steelers Nation wants Mike Tomlin to start with Will Howard

Let’s clarify one thing: the Steelers picked Will Howard in the sixth round with the 185th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. So, predicting the guy will lead the Steelers’ offense in the 2o25 season might sound outlandish. But let’s face it—we’re talking about the Steelers’ QB room. They failed Kenny Pickett, who was actually a first-round QB. They didn’t enhance Justin Fields‘ contract.

And now they’re in pursuit of a 41-year-old QB, that too for one season. People are calling it “a joke.” But the Steelers’ fans aren’t sweating the QB feud. In fact, they see Will Howard as their QB1. Right after the NFLPA shared the clip on social media in which the guy was rocking in his No. 18 jersey, they slid into the comment section and expressed their demands. “That’s my QB,” one of ’em wrote. It seems like a Buckeyes fan, but no doubt, they’re rooting for his talent as well.

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “You will be the one 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 starting QB.” This isn’t a prediction. It’s a straight-up ultimatum to Mike Tomlin and Co. to start with Howard. Will they listen to it? We don’t know. But the fans aren’t stopping from expressing their desire to see Howard calling the plays. “In Will We Trust🔥🔥🔥,” another one wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, let’s be real—that’s giving that whole bringing that championship experience to a team that knows a thing or two about winning kind of vibe. Plain and simple. But there was this one guy who nailed it, literally. “I truly believe he’s better than Cam Ward,” they wrote. Now, this might grab some negative reactions from people, but the Steelers’ fans aren’t backing down.

Last but not least, as one Steelers fan came up with a visualized message. “I think he’s my favorite guy now,” they shared. Long story short: it’s a huge debate, if we’re being real. The chances are high that Rodgers will start the Steelers’ 2025 season, but it’s not wrong for people to root for their young rookie. How will his season turn out? That’s going to be interesting.