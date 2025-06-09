Cam Jordan Ready to Risk All of Saints’ $28M Cap Space for Russell Wilson’s Backup Despite Kellen Moore’s QB Decision

When Derek Carr announced his surprise retirement, the Saints suddenly found themselves QB‑less, blindsided by a void where veteran leadership once stood. What was supposed to be a seamless transition quickly unraveled: Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, even undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers, were thrown into the deep end—no proven vet to gear the room. A full-scale scramble. And the atmosphere at rookie minicamp said it all.

Fast‑forward to OTAs and rookie minicamp: there’s buzz around Shough’s arm, flashes from Rattler, Haener’s growth—but nothing concrete. Coaches are keeping it organic, but analysts aren’t shy about calling it “arguably the weakest QB room in the NFL,” literally. With veteran options still MIA and the frontrunner untested, every rep feels high-stakes. It’s clear that the Saints are without a veteran QB this year, and a lot more is riding on these young shoulders.

So, amidst this chaos, everyone is speculating whether trading for a veteran quarterback is the answer to this turmoil. Kirk Cousins is looking for a trade. Are the Saints interested in him? We’ve no clue. But New Orleans’ veteran defensive end, Cameron Jordan, is expected to recruit a veteran QB. But there’s a catch. “I’m going to recruit a veteran quarterback properly when the time is right, and that’s going to probably take all the cap space we have,” Jordan said on the Up & Adams Show.

Adams suggested a few names to Jordan, including Kirk Cousins. The interesting part? Well, she even proposed an idea of getting Ryan Griffin out of retirement. But Jordan wasn’t interested in any of them. In fact, the 35-year-old DE wants Jameis Winston back to the Saints. Russell Wilson’s backup in New York. “No, absolutely not,” he said when Adams asked if the Saints could get Griffin out of retirement. “Absolutely not…”

“But not saying that he’s not a great man or quarterback, but yeah, that’s, yeah, would never. Kirk O’Cousins in that same realm, guess who he plays for now? Like, had he been in any other team, we could possibly say, yes, but coming from that, you know, that team that can’t land him, yeah, it can’t do it… Um, Jameis?” He finally said. “If I’m being non-biased. Jameis?” He smirked and further put a stamp of approval on it, “Jameis makes a lot of sense. Come on down!”

