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Ex-Cardinals GM Named in Connection to Man Accused of Scamming Ex-NFL Players Out of More Than $1M

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 10, 2026 | 12:04 PM EDT

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Ex-Cardinals GM Named in Connection to Man Accused of Scamming Ex-NFL Players Out of More Than $1M

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 10, 2026 | 12:04 PM EDT

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Weeks after it was revealed that a man named Mohamed Coulibaly allegedly scammed multiple former NFL players through a fake e-commerce company, Motion Ventures, the story has taken some unexpected turns. First, authorities found Coulibaly dead in a pool ten days ago. Now, another former NFL figure has allegedly been linked to Coulibaly’s scam. This time, we’re talking about former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

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A November 2025 Motion Ventures pitch deck, obtained by Pro Football Talk, listed Keim as Chief Operations/Growth Officer alongside Coulibaly.

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“Steve plays a critical role in guiding expansion strategy, evaluating new opportunities, and supporting leadership across divisions by navigating high-stakes decision-making, managing large budgets, and leading multidisciplinary teams as Motion Ventures continues to scale nationally and internationally,” the deck stated.

As Barron’s investigation exposed the Motion Ventures scam, Keim’s alleged involvement emerged. The report found that Coulibaly fabricated sales logs to lure investors. One example showed a $5,000 order from Luxembourg for 100 desktop humidifiers and 12 USB cup warmers. Barron’s confirmed that the person associated with it never made the purchase.

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“The athletes and other investors would buy into these e-commerce shops that seemed to be doing really good business based on the sales logs,” Barron’s Jacob Adelman explained. “But we determined those transactions were manually input by someone with backend access.” Three former NFL players told Barron’s they collectively lost more than $1 million.

The pitch deck also listed Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter, other current and former Eagles players, and Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider as “notable client partners,” presenting Motion Ventures as a credible business.

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Coulibaly denied Barron’s findings, claiming they were based on “a misunderstanding of the technology” and that investors hadn’t received returns because he hadn’t secured expected acquisition funds.

Authorities later found Coulibaly dead in a pool on July 31, 2026, during a welfare check prompted by family concerns. His death added another twist to a case already involving NFL figures, millions in alleged fraud, and now Keim’s name appearing in company documents.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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