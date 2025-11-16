Jim Harbaugh Admits Risking Justin Herbert as Chargers QB Announces Injury Update After Jaguars Blowout

The Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive line issues just won’t go away, and once again, Justin Herbert spent most of Sunday’s game running for cover. In a 35–6 Week 11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the protection completely fell apart, and the biggest example came late in the first half.

Facing fourth down, Jaguars lineman B.J. Green II exploded off the edge, blew right past Trey Pipkins III, and crushed Herbert in the backfield. It looked like a textbook sack, but the refs flagged it for roughing the passer instead. Herbert headed to the medical tent for a quick check, and with the drive dead, the Chargers had no choice but to punt.

Right after the game, the Chargers’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh, called out the O-line for Herbert’s protection. “We didn’t do a good enough job in that regard as well,” the HC said. “We gotta be better, gotta work to be better.”

