Chargers Make Mike McDaniel Announcement Amid Tyreek Hill & Dolphins Rumors

Ever since the Miami Dolphins let him go, Mike McDaniel has lived in a constant swirl of rumors, whether as a head-coaching candidate or a high-profile offensive coordinator. But last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that the Los Angeles Chargers had emerged as a serious suitor, eyeing McDaniel as their next offensive coordinator. Fast forward to now, and the speculation has turned into reality.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Chargers have officially finalized a deal with McDaniel, adding him to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff. McDaniel will now take over play-calling duties for Justin Herbert and the offense. The announcement, however, didn’t come immediately. And the delay has a clear reason.

McDaniel was still exploring head-coaching opportunities with teams like the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Las Vegas Raiders. While he eventually withdrew from Buffalo’s vacancy, reports continued to link him strongly to the Raiders’ opening. That uncertainty is why Harbaugh held off on making anything official. Per reports, Harbaugh had already expressed interest in bringing McDaniel aboard, only if McDaniel didn’t land a head-coaching role elsewhere.

Now that the situation has settled, McDaniel steps into a Chargers offense that has struggled to find consistency over the past few seasons. He replaces Greg Roman, who was fired just two days after Los Angeles’ 16–3 Wild Card loss to the New England Patriots. Roman had been Harbaugh’s lone offensive coordinator, but the production simply wasn’t there. In two playoff appearances, the Chargers’ offense managed just one touchdown.

McDaniel, meanwhile, arrives with both expectations and scrutiny. His tenure in Miami ended on a sour note, but his offensive résumé is hard to ignore. He played a key role in reviving Tua Tagovailoa’s career early on. In McDaniel’s first season, the Dolphins ranked sixth in total offense. A year later, Miami led the NFL in total yards, with Tagovailoa pacing the league with 4,624 passing yards and earning the only Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Still, momentum faded quickly. McDaniel entered the 2025 season firmly on the hot seat, and a 7–10 finish, which included Tagovailoa being benched late in the year, sealed his fate in Miami. Now, he gets a fresh start under Harbaugh in Los Angeles. And as the dust settles, early buzz suggests this move could have ripple effects, including potential implications for Tyreek Hill’s future heading into 2026.

Mike McDaniel’s hiring could influence Tyreek Hill’s future with the Dolphins

Tyreek Hill’s uncertain future with the Dolphins isn’t exactly new. The speculation has been building ever since Miami’s disappointing end to the 2024 season. The bigger question now is whether the Dolphins ultimately keep Hill heading into the 2026 campaign. On paper, he’s still under contract. In reality, things are far less settled.

Hill has already voiced his frustration with the organization, and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Miami will “almost assuredly” move on from him before his roster bonus is due on March 13. If that bonus triggers, Hill would carry a massive $51.9 million cap hit next season, a number the Dolphins may not be willing to absorb.

If Miami does decide to part ways, the Chargers could emerge as a potential landing spot. And the logic isn’t hard to follow. Even with injuries and inconsistency over the past two years, Hill still put up 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, marking his fourth straight season with at least 1,200 receiving yards. There’s also the football fit. The idea of Hill in Justin Herbert’s offense is naturally intriguing. Add in the fact that Mike McDaniel would be calling plays, and the connection becomes even more obvious.

That said, there are still real complications. Hill is 32, and age isn’t on his side. He’s also coming off season-ending left knee surgery after tearing multiple ligaments. And perhaps most importantly, Ladd McConkey has already established himself as the Chargers’ top receiver. So while Hill’s landing in Los Angeles looks appealing on paper, it comes with more than a few caveats. Still, with McDaniel now part of Jim Harbaugh’s staff, Hill’s future is very much worth watching.