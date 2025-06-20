Chargers’ Mekhi Becton Unsure of Role Under Jim Harbaugh After Forced Position Change at Eagles

“It was just one of those things, like I just heard everybody talking about it…I mean, I’ll try it out? I don’t really care.” Mekhi Becton’s transition to the guard position in Philly was more curiosity than uncertainty. But under Jeff Stoutland’s direction, he quietly spent the spring mastering interior dynamics—footwork tighter, hands quicker, eyes sharper. His massive frame and “ridiculously long arms” became tools for sculpting run lanes and absorbing double teams, not just for protectors but disruptors—quietly reshaping himself inside the trenches.

By midseason in Philly, Becton was earning legit praise—not headlines, but nods from coaches and analysts. He held his own in early camp battles with guys like Jalen Carter and quietly adapted to the guard role, pulling clean on gap runs and handling combo blocks with real control. PFF had him ranked top-20 in run blocking, and by the playoffs, he wasn’t just filling a role—he was holding the interior down.

Fast forward to now, and after having a Super Bowl run with the Eagles, Becton is now with the Chargers. And following a successful season at guard in Philly, Becton will certainly play at the same position in LA as well. His main job? To protect the quarterback, Justin Herbert, in the 2025 season. But if you’re thinking that the 26-year-old guard is confident at his position ahead of the 2025 season, think again.

Despite having a standout season, Mekhi Becton is still going through a little bit of doubt. Recently, Becton sat down with CBS 8’s Jake Garegnani and Karthik Venkataraman at the Chargers’ minicamp, where he talked about his role with his new team. “I know you made the transition a little while ago,” Garegnani asked, “but moving into guard, how was that experience for you? Do you still feel like you’re learning that, or you pretty much feel like you got that down?”

Becton honestly responded that he’s still learning. “You know, it’s never wrong to learn more things,” he said. “So, I feel like I’m still learning, still trying to get the basis of being a guard, but I still, I would say fifty-fifty, like I feel like I got it, and then another time I still need to learn.” The Chargers signed Becton this offseason on a two-year, $20 million deal that will keep him in LA through the 2026 season.

While he recorded the best season of his young career in 2024, it makes sense that Becton still sees himself as a work in progress at guard. Why? Well, drafted by the Jets back in the 2020 NFL draft, the 26-year-old played at left tackle in his rookie season. He turned heads, no doubt. But his next couple of seasons were marked by knee injuries.

He bounced back in the 2023 season, played all 16 games, regained momentum, but the Jets decided to cut ties with him the very next year. Becton then joined the Eagles, and with a little path at tackle, he transitioned to right guard. With one year of experience at the guard position, it makes sense why Mekhi Becton believes that he’s still learning—it doesn’t matter how well his last season turned out.

What does Mekhi Becton bring to the Chargers’ offense?

Mekhi Becton thrived under Jeff Stoutland right after arriving in Philly. He posted an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 75.2 in the regular season, and the PFF ranked him 16th among guards with at least 500 snaps. Speaking of run blocking, PFF rewarded him with a 74.7 grade and ranked him 14th best among all guards with 500+ snaps. And yes, along the way, he also earned a Super Bowl ring.

So, long story short: the expectations for guard Becton are sky high in LA.

Last season, the Chargers had a weak interior offensive line as they struggled to build an effective rushing attack. Their interior line was graded the worst among the NFL teams. We’re talking about center Bradley Bozeman (160th), left guard Zion Johnson (165th), and right guard Trey Pipkins III (188th). A huge red flag for Jim Harbaugh’s defense. Enter Mekhi Becton, and it seems like the 26-year-old will play a key role on the Chargers’ interior line.

Standing at a towering height of 6-foot-7 and weighing over 350 pounds, Mekhi Becton is expected to slot into his position at right guard next to Joe Alt, who himself is 6’8” and 322 pounds. It’s certain that Alt, along with Rashawn Slater, has the tackle position. And with the arrival of Becton, Jim Harbaugh and Co. might take a sigh of relief. A trembling sight for the opposition? Yeah, you can say that. How well will his season turn out with a new team and in a new city? We’ll see.