Mike Williams Net Worth: How Much Has Recently Retired Chargers WR Earned in 8-Year NFL Contracts?

By Keshav Pareek

Jul 17, 2025

Mike Williams, a towering 6’4″ jump-ball ace, arrived in the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. But it was never about talent with him—it was about staying healthy long enough to show it. A herniated disc in his rookie season set the tone, limiting him to 11 receptions. Fast forward to 2022, and he suffered a small transverse process fracture in his back. And just when he looked back to form in 2023, a torn ACL in week 3 abruptly ended his campaign.

Across eight seasons, Williams missed 27 games and played just a couple of full seasons—his durability was often questioned more than his ability. When healthy, though, he was a walking highlight reel. His 6’4″ frame and absurd catch radius made him Justin Herbert’s go-to deep threat, especially during his 1,146-yard, 9-touchdown season in 2021. But by 2024, things shifted.

Williams signed with the Jets but never played a down, then joined the Steelers mid-season, managing just 298 yards on 21 receptions. In 2025, he circled back to Los Angeles for one last shot, rejoining the Chargers. And just before camp, he made his decision. On July 17, 2025, Williams announced that he isn’t returning for his ninth season. No injury. No drama. Williams’ agent, Tory Dandy, simply informed the Chargers’ front office that the 30-year-old wide receiver is finally hanging up his cleats.

All told, he walked away with a hefty NFL fortune—more on that in a bit. As Spotrac reported, the Chargers’ legend retired with career earnings of just over $84M across 3 contracts.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

