Andy Reid Confirms Rashee Rice’s Availability for Chiefs Training Camp; Provides Injury Update on Patrick Mahomes & Mansoor Delane

When Rashee Rice was arrested for a probation violation and sentenced to 30 days in jail, head coach Andy Reid stressed the importance of life lessons and giving people a second chance. Now, as Rice is nearing the end of that jail stint, naturally, the question is: when does he actually get back on the field? He has already missed the mandatory minicamp. Well, Reid has a positive update on whether Rice will be available for training camp in July.

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“I think he will be, he gets out here (jail) somewhere this next week, so we will see where it goes, he will be back up here and working,” Reid updated.

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Andy Reid was also asked about how the team has been staying in touch with Rice during his time away. Especially given the reports that he has been allowed to continue his rehab work on his knee injury while incarcerated. Reid mentioned that he hasn’t looked into much of that side of the communication at all.

“So, Rick (Burkholder) has talked to him more than what I have,” Reid said. “And just making sure that everything was set there where he could do some rehab with it and still do the time that he needed, take care of. And so he’s on top of that, and thank goodness that they’re allowing him to do it, so it’s they’ve been, they’ve been great with that.”

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Rice has been away from the field ever since his arrest after he tested positive for THC in violation of the terms of his probation. The probation dates back to the receiver’s involvement in a 2024 car crash, which led to multiple people getting injured. It cost him several games last season due to suspension. Plus, even after returning to the lineup, the team’s offense still had its own share of issues. At one point in fact, Patrick Mahomes himself was leading the team in rushing! It just showed how uneven the ground attack had become.

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This offseason, though, the Chiefs brought in Kenneth Walker III from the Seattle Seahawks. He is expected to bring stability to the backfield and ease some of the pressure on Mahomes. If Rice can stay healthy and out of trouble, then the Chiefs’ offense could look complete. But there is an uncertainty regarding that, too.

Rice recently went through a clean-up procedure on his right knee to address inflammation. So even after his release, his return to full football activity may not be immediate. The possibility of further league discipline also remains, not far from the picture, adding another uncertain layer to his situation.

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Apart from this, the head coach also addressed multiple injury concerns on the roster during the minicamp, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘.

Andy Reid shared some good news on Patrick Mahomes’ recovery

The Chiefs Kingdom met with some good news this week when Kansas City extended Patrick Mahomes through the 2033 season. With that, he becomes the first player in NFL history to sign a contract worth over half a billion dollars in total value. But at the same time, there is a dark cloud looming. The biggest concern is about the quarterback and his recovery after suffering a season-ending ACL and LCL tear. Andy Reid recently shed some light on Mahomes’ injury update.

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“I would tell you it’s just continued rehab with it up to training camp—keep working his legs, his strength in his legs,” Reid said. “Then there’s a part, the healing process has to keep taking place. He gets periodic checks on that, too, but he’s been working closely with Julie [Frymyer, Chiefs trainer] on the rehab part of it, and then he comes out and practices. He does rehab before practice, comes to practice, and then he goes after practice. So he’s staying on top of all of that.”

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While Mahomes admitted that he’s eyeing a Week 1 return, Andy Reid shared no optimism in that possible scenario. While acknowledging the unpredictability of a player’s health, Reid said:

“You just gotta take it day by day, I think. It looks like he’s going to be able to do some things during camp. He did it out here, so I would presume, in 40 days, he’ll be even better than that. So we’ll see where it goes. You go through peaks and valleys in this thing. You might plateau for a little bit and then you don’t ever know where those are going to take place, but so far, it’s been a pretty steady climb up the hill there.”

Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

For now, the expectations for Mahomes are to participate in the training camp. As for Week 1, well, that’s currently up in the air. Meanwhile, Reid also shared an update on cornerback Mansoor Delane’s shoulder injury.

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“We kept him out of practice for that reason,” Reid said of Delane’s shoulder complication.

However, ESPN’s Nate Taylor reported that the Chiefs are expecting the cornerback to return when the training camp starts. That said, the Chiefs will soon wrap up their mandatory minicamp. And when they start the training camp, the attention will be shifted to multiple players returning from injuries.