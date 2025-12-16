Andy Reid Faces Immediate $78M Concern With Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs QB’s ACL Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs’ dynasty ran strong for nearly a decade. But for the first time since 2014, KC failed to make the playoffs. With just three games left and Patrick Mahomes ruled out for the remainder of the year after tearing his ACL, the Chiefs don’t really have the luxury of looking ahead week to week anymore. Their focus has already shifted to the 2026 offseason. And that’s where things get complicated.

According to Spotrac, the Chiefs are projected to enter 2026 roughly $34 million over a league-wide salary cap estimated at $304 million, the second-worst cap situation in the NFL, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys. That alone would be manageable in isolation. But the problem is what’s sitting inside those numbers. KC already has 36 contracts on the books, and a massive $78 million cap hit tied to Mahomes looming over the balance sheet.

At the same time, several key contributors on both offense and defense are lining up for extension talks in 2026. That combination leaves the Chiefs boxed in from every angle. In simple terms, if the Chiefs want to keep their core intact while resetting the roster, a Mahomes restructure seems likely and necessary. For context, Spotrac has already released a list of the top five players from the Chiefs, highlighting their market values.

CB Trent McDuffie

Safety Bryan Cook

CB Jaylen Watson

RB Isiah Pacheco

RB Kareem Hunt

Kicking things off with Trent McDuffie, the cornerback is already locked in under his fifth-year option for 2026, which puts his salary at $13.6 million. But given how he’s played this season (63 combined tackles through 15 weeks), it’s fair to say McDuffie has done enough to push for an extension well before that option year kicks in. Spotrac clearly agrees, projecting his market value at four years, $118.6 million, or roughly $29.7 million per year.

Next up is Bryan Cook, who stepped into a bigger role after Justin Reid’s departure and made the most of it. With 62 combined tackles and more than 650 defensive snaps, Cook has quietly boosted his stock. Spotrac pegs his projected market value at four years, $56.7 million, averaging $14.2 million annually.

As for Watson, he has put together his most productive season yet. He’s sitting on a career-high 51 total tackles and has tied his career best with six passes defended. Spotrac projects Watson’s market value at three years, $37.6 million, or $12.5 million per year. If Kansas City manages to keep all three, the secondary suddenly looks locked in for the near future, assuming the money works.

That’s where things start to get tricky, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The Chiefs’ running back situation has been messy all season, forcing Patrick Mahomes to shoulder more responsibility both through the air and with his legs. And with Isiah Pacheco dealing with another injury-filled year, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kansas City eventually decides to move on.

Spotrac currently projects Pacheco’s market value at one year, $4.6 million, but even at that price, a new deal feels unlikely. The same logic applies to Kareem Hunt. He came in on a one-year deal and did exactly what the Chiefs needed him to do, but that doesn’t guarantee a future role. With a projected market value of one year, $2 million, Hunt profiles more as short-term depth than a long-term solution. Age matters here, and the Chiefs could easily look elsewhere for help at running back.

Put it all together, and the picture becomes clearer. The secondary is getting more expensive, and those players are the most logical extension candidates. The running back room, on the other hand, feels far more replaceable through free agency or the draft, assuming the Chiefs have the cap space to maneuver. Which is exactly why Reid and the front office have a big concern, given that the quarterback is accounting for more than 25% of the total salary cap, and coming off a torn ACL.

Patrick Mahomes ruled out for the rest of the season

It kind of feels symbolic that Patrick Mahomes ended his regular season the same day the Chiefs were out of the playoff race. The Chiefs dropped the must-win Week 15 game to the Los Angeles Chargers 16-13 on Sunday. And in the process, Mahomes went down in the closing minutes of the game.

With Kansas City trying to keep its playoff hopes alive, Mahomes flushed out of the pocket and was pressured by Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand late in the fourth quarter. As he planted his left foot and threw the ball away to avoid a sack, his knee buckled awkwardly under the contact and force of the hit. The QB immediately grabbed at his left knee and went down in pain.

The Chiefs later confirmed that Mahomes had suffered a torn ACL, officially ruling him out for the final three games of the regular season. As a result, for the first time in his career, Mahomes’ season came to an end before January even arrived.

“Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie, it hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you, Chiefs kingdom, for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I will be back stronger than ever ⏰,” Mahomes shared via his ‘X’ handle.

The quarterback has since successfully undergone surgery and will now focus on rehab to return stronger next season. As for the rest of the roster, though, the picture looks very different. A rebuild now feels inevitable.