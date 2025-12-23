Andy Reid Forced to Take Drastic Decision After Clark Hunt Announces Chiefs’ Exit From Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs may have a chance to complicate the Denver Broncos’ push for the No. 1 seed on Christmas. But right now, they don’t look fully equipped to do it. With the Week 17 Thursday night matchup approaching, both teams released early injury reports. For Kansas City, though, that report comes with an important caveat.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs didn’t practice on Tuesday, leaving their injury report as an estimate rather than a reflection of on-field participation. The team clarified the situation directly on social media, noting, “Today’s injury report is an estimation. We did not hold a practice.”

Even so, the projected report still painted a concerning picture, listing four key contributors as non-participants. Those names include wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, along with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Rice and Thornton remain in concussion protocol after missing Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Both receivers suffered head injuries during the Week 15 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. And yes, they both have yet to log any on-field work since then, making their availability for Thursday increasingly uncertain.

McDuffie’s situation isn’t much clearer. The cornerback has missed the past couple of games while dealing with a knee injury. Given the short week, he would likely need to practice, even in a limited capacity, over the next two days to have a realistic shot at playing on Christmas Day. As things stand, however, he’s listed as a non-participant. Watson joins him on that list as well, still recovering from a groin injury suffered against the Titans on Sunday.

All of this adds up to a difficult closing stretch for the Chiefs. Beyond the four injuries already complicating matters, the Chiefs have also placed backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on season-ending injured reserve. That move leaves them set to start a third-string quarterback against Denver, further underlining how thin things have become.

With two games left and health continuing to trend the wrong way, it’s fair to say the Chiefs don’t seem to have the momentum to play good football down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt, has announced a major update regarding the franchise.

The Chiefs are to move out of Arrowhead Stadium

The Chiefs officially signaled a major shift on Monday, announcing plans to leave their longtime home at Arrowhead Stadium and transition to a new domed venue in the coming years. The move won’t happen immediately. The Chiefs will remain at Arrowhead through the 2030 season, with the new stadium slated to open in time for the 2031 campaign.

When that happens, the franchise will cross the Kansas–Missouri state line, marking the end of an era while staying within the Kansas City metro area. The announcement followed a unanimous vote by a Kansas legislative council at the state Capitol. It cleared the way for STAR bonds to finance a significant portion of the project.

Under the plan, the bonds could cover up to 70% of the cost of the stadium and the surrounding mixed-use development. And the repayment will come from sales and liquor tax revenue generated within the designated district.

“The location of Chiefs games will change,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said, “but some things won’t change. Our fans will still be the loudest in the NFL, our games will still be the best place in the world to tailgate, and our players and coaches will be ready to compete for championships, because on the field or off the field, we are big dreamers, and we’re ready for the next chapter.”

That next chapter is expected to take shape in Kansas City, Kansas, near the Kansas Speedway and the Legends retail and entertainment district. It’s an area already familiar with major sporting events and home to Children’s Mercy Park. Beyond the stadium itself, the Chiefs also plan to build a new practice facility in Olathe, Kansas, further anchoring the organization’s future across the state line.

For now, Arrowhead remains home. But the direction is set with a clear timeline and financing path in place. And the Chiefs are preparing for what comes next, both on the field and beyond it.