Andy Reid Is “Hell-Bent” on Improving Patrick Mahomes’ Protection Amid Chiefs QB’s ACL Recovery – Report

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ offensive line was banged up during the 2025 season, with multiple injuries piling up. While the team has several needs heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the focus also shifts to how Andy Reid and Brett Veach plan to strengthen protection for Patrick Mahomes, who is currently working his way back from an ACL injury. Todd McShay of The Ringer just shared his thoughts on that.

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“I am told, again on really good authority, Andy Reid is hell-bent … on figuring out this offensive line and protecting a quarterback who is the epicenter of everything that is success,” McShay said.

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The Chiefs hold the No. 9 and No. 29 picks in the first round of this week’s draft. Most projections link them to edge rushers, with prospects like Arvell Reese and David Bailey in the mix. However, the injuries they suffered last season could force them to look at the offensive line to further bolster their roster.

Their left tackle, Josh Simmons, suffered a wrist dislocation and fracture in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. In that same game, RT Jawaan Taylor went down with a triceps injury and missed the rest of the season. Trey Smith also battled an ankle issue for much of the year and ended up missing five games.

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Things kept getting worse as Wanya Morris also went down with a knee injury that ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

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According to McShay and co-host Steve Muench, the Chiefs’ targets could be Utah’s Spencer Fano or Miami’s Francis Mauigoa.

Fano is regarded as one of the most athletic offensive linemen in the draft with a 40-yard dash time of 4.91. He allowed just five pressures and also won the 2025 Outland Trophy.

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Meanwhile, Mauigoa enters the draft with 15 total pressures allowed and two sacks. He logged 1,034 offensive snaps and added 73 more on special teams. His numbers and performances suggest that Mauigoa could be an instant starter in the league.

Both are viewed among the top tackles in this class. While the options are there, it completely depends on what Reid is looking for to help out Mahomes.

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Andy Reid’s Chiefs are in talks with an NFC rival to trade up

The Chiefs have been in talks with the Arizona Cardinals about a potential move up to the No. 3 pick. This would give them more freedom to pick the better prospect, as players like Fano and Mauigoa are valued.

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This report was first surfaced by PHNX’s Johnny Venerable. And given the Cardinals’ roster needs, it’s not hard to see why general manager Monti Ossenfort could be open to moving down.

“When you start looking at trading back for accumulating picks, I think one thing that you really have to talk about is (that) if we trade back, what is the premium that we’re getting paid to move back?” Ossenfort said. “Then, if we do indeed move back, who’s going to be available to pick when we move back to that spot? So, what you have to consider is the value of what you’re giving up to move back, is that at a big enough level? If it is great. That answers one question.”

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 21: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to enter the field prior to the NFL American Football Herren USA football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 21, 2018, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire) NFL: OCT 21 Bengals at Chiefs PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1810210752

With the draft now just days away, the conversations are still in the exploratory stage. But the possibility of a move is clearly there, as extending Mahomes’ prime is something that will be a smart move for the franchise. Coming off a serious injury, he is expected to be a little rusty, and helping him out with a good offensive line would be what propels them back to their glory days.

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While he has remained optimistic about being ready for Week 1, it will be tough to imagine things working out well for them without addressing their issues in the offensive line. Whether the Chiefs address that by targeting an offensive lineman or pivot toward a pass rusher in the first round is something that will unfold soon enough, but which direction they go towards could prove to be franchise-altering.