Andy Reid Makes Feelings Clear on Matt Nagy as Head Coach Amid Ravens Announcement

Andy Reid knows Matt Nagy as well as any coach in the league. Their relationship goes back to a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008 to 2012, and it’s since grown through two extended runs together in Kansas City Chiefs. That history explains why Reid has no hesitation endorsing Nagy as a future NFL head coach, especially now, with Nagy surfacing in multiple reports tied to potential 2026 openings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I feel great about him,” Reid said of Nagy. “He’s a tremendous football coach, a great person. So that’s a big part of running an organization. You got to have somebody that an owner trusts. He’s putting everything into his hands. So he’s got to be a good person. He’s got to work hard. He’s got to be a good leader of men, you know, in this business. And then he also brings the football part of it, the knowledge. And that part hasn’t changed. He’s just built on that over the years here.”

Reid isn’t overstating things. Nagy has been connected to him almost from the start, first arriving as a coaching intern in 2008. When Reid landed in Kansas City, Nagy followed. Over the next decade, he worked his way up. He served as quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2015, then offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2017. That run ultimately led to Nagy landing the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

In four seasons in Chicago, Nagy went 34–31 and made the playoffs twice. Still, it didn’t last. After his dismissal, he returned to Kansas City, first as senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, then reclaiming the offensive coordinator role for the past three seasons. But this year feels different.

Imago August 5, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, facing camera, talks with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO. /CSM St. Jospeh United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250805_zma_c04_025 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

For the first time in a decade, the Chiefs finished the 2025 season without a playoff appearance. And in the aftermath, Nagy’s name has resurfaced among teams searching for a new head coach. That naturally reopens the question: if he gets another shot, would this version of Matt Nagy look different than the one in Chicago? Nagy seems to think so. Reflecting on his previous stint as a head coach, he’s been open about taking responsibility for what went wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I get emotional about that when I think about it over the years,” he said. “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been really healthy and good for me. And so when you take the blame off of everybody else and you put the blame on yourself, you’re able to be real … which I did on July 12th of this past summer.”

Now, he’s back in the mix. After receiving just one head coaching interview last cycle, interest around Nagy has picked up noticeably this year. Multiple teams have reached out. And one of them, notably, is the Baltimore Ravens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Ravens interviewed Matt Nagy after firing John Harbaugh

Unlike last year, Matt Nagy has drawn interest from multiple head-coach-needy teams ahead of the 2026 season. The list includes the Tennessee Titans, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals. But one name has clearly stood out: the Ravens. According to reports, Baltimore interviewed Nagy on Sunday for its vacant head coaching position.

“We have completed an interview with Matt Nagy for our head coach position,” the Ravens announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

That meeting made Nagy the fifth candidate the Ravens have spoken to since moving on from long-time head coach John Harbaugh. As noted by ESPN, the decision to fire Harbaugh came after one of the most turbulent seasons in franchise history. The season was marked by a historically poor start, persistent locker-room frustration, repeated home embarrassments, and mounting concerns around the health of Lamar Jackson, ESPN reported.

The reset became official after Baltimore missed the playoffs following a regular-season finale loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, the Ravens have been fully committed to finding their next franchise leader. Nagy is now firmly in that conversation. Whether the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator ultimately lands the job or if another candidate emerges remains to be seen.