Andy Reid Risks Losing Out on Ideal Travis Kelce Successor Amid Chiefs TE’s Retirement Buzz

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. And with the offseason now underway, the questions are piling up. At the center of it all is a familiar one: has Kelce already played his final season in Kansas City? Even if he decides to return in 2026, Andy Reid and the Chiefs still need to start thinking about what comes next. Whether that successor arrives via the draft, free agency, or a trade remains unclear.

As free agency approaches, though, Kansas City may be running out of potential options. One name long linked as a possible heir to Kelce could soon be off the board. We’re talking about the Atlanta Falcons‘ tight end, Kyle Pitts. According to Pro Football Focus, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a potential landing spot for the 25-year-old tight end this offseason.

Pitts, a former fourth overall pick by the Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft, endured a mixed start to his career. Not because of a lack of talent, but largely due to inconsistent usage. Over his first four seasons, Atlanta rarely leaned into his skill set. That was evident again in 2024, when Pitts finished with just 602 yards on 47 receptions and four touchdowns. Things finally changed in 2025.

Under offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, Pitts delivered one of the best seasons of his young career. Across 17 games, he hauled in 88 receptions for 928 yards and scored five touchdowns. That breakout matters, especially now, because Robinson has since left Atlanta and joined the Buccaneers’ fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

That connection is key. Pitts is set to hit free agency, Tampa Bay has depth at wide receiver, and their starting tight end, Cade Otton, is also approaching free agency. Put it all together, and PFF’s link between Pitts and Robinson in Tampa makes sense. For the Buccaneers, it’s a logical move. For the Chiefs, it’s potentially a problem.

Pitts may not be the only option to eventually replace Kelce, but he’s long been viewed as one of the more natural fits. Even before the 2025 season, his name surfaced in Kansas City circles. During the 2025 offseason, Bleacher Report’s Mitch Milani included Pitts in a list of blockbuster trade ideas for the Chiefs.

“Falcons fans would even agree that Kyle Pitts has been poorly treated and poorly utilized,” Milani said. “So why not give him to a team with Andy Reid that has used Travis Kelce magnificently?”

At the time, nothing materialized. Pitts stayed in Atlanta, and Kelce opted to return for another year. This offseason feels different. The Falcons finally unlocked Pitts’ potential, and now they face a decision. Either re-sign him or risk losing him. If PFF’s projection holds and Tampa Bay steps in, Kansas City could miss out on a reliable successor just as the noise around Kelce’s retirement continues to grow louder.

Will Travis Kelce return in 2026 or retire at 36?

The Chiefs know there will eventually come a time when they’re playing without Travis Kelce. The real question is when that moment arrives. Kansas City has been here before. After losing the Super Bowl last year, there was real skepticism about whether Kelce would return. In the end, the 36-year-old came back for his 13th season, driven largely by the sour taste that Super Bowl loss left behind.

Fast forward to now, and the conversation has resurfaced, only under very different circumstances. The Chiefs just wrapped up the 2025 season with a 6–11 record, their worst finish in a decade. Along the way, Kelce posted one of the least productive seasons of his career since 2015. That context alone has reignited the inevitable question: Does Kelce return for 2026, or does he finally hang up his cleats at 36?

For now, Kelce hasn’t offered a definitive answer. What he has said is measured and familiar. “I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow and get close to the family and figure things out.”

Still, there’s at least one factor that could tilt the decision toward a return. The Chiefs’ new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, is back in the building. Since Kansas City rehired Bieniemy, reports have suggested that Kelce could be intrigued by the chance to play under him again. And recently, Bieniemy himself hinted that a reunion isn’t out of the question.

“I’ve had just a small minimum conversation with [Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes], and they have been great. More than anything, it’s just the excitement of reuniting. I’m looking forward to getting back in the grind and chopping wood with them,” he said.

If nothing else, that comment suggests this isn’t a closed chapter yet. Retirement remains a very real possibility, but so does one more run. In the end, the decision rests with Kelce, and only Kelce, as the Chiefs wait to see whether their longtime centerpiece has one more season left in him.