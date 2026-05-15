Andy Reid Shares One Requirement for Showing Up to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

For Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the biggest event of this offseason might not involve OTAs or minicamp ahead of the 2026 season. Instead, it could very well be the upcoming wedding of Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift. Which naturally raises one obvious question: Has Reid already received his invitation? The Chiefs’ head coach recently addressed the topic himself while also jokingly admitting the one requirement he would need before attending the wedding.

“I probably have, you know, I probably have,” Reid said when asked about whether he received the wedding invitation during his recent appearance on 96.5 The Fan. “And if I don’t outgrow my tuxedo before then, I’m going. But you keep talking about this barbecue, I might have to go get something.”

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As that conversation unfolded, host Carrington Harrison joked that Reid would probably need a brand-new tuxedo, one he had never worn before, if he planned to attend the wedding. Reid, however, quickly made it clear where his priorities stood, joking that he was not going there to steal the spotlight.

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“I’m not the show,” Reid added. “I’m just gonna show up, I’m so happy for them. When you come down to it, it doesn’t matter how big the show is around them, they’re in love and that’s the most important thing.”

It has now been more than eight months since Kelce and Swift announced their engagement back in August 2025. Since then, speculation surrounding the wedding date and preparations has continued to follow the couple almost everywhere. And to his credit, there are several reasons why Reid seems genuinely excited about the occasion.

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Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

Of course, Reid has coached Kelce throughout his NFL career, while the tight end and Swift have now been together for multiple years. But Reid’s connection to Swift’s family actually goes back even further than the relationship itself. During her appearance on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Swift revealed that Reid and her father, Scott Swift, have known each other for years. She noted:

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“I didn’t really know what the sports were that he was doing but I knew that that was my dad’s friend Andy Reid. I now know that he is the most iconic, legendary coach of all time.”

That said, Kelce has already confirmed he will return for one more season with the Chiefs in 2026. But the way things are currently unfolding, the veteran tight end also appears set to enter the season as a married man.

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Which naturally leads to the next question: When exactly will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift tie the knot? The speculation has been building for months now. But the latest developments surrounding the couple seem to carry a little more weight than the usual rumors.

Insider reveals Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding details

For months now, speculation surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding has pointed toward the couple getting married before Kelce begins the 2026 NFL season. And while rumors around the ceremony details have continued to shift, entertainment insider Rob Shuter recently added another layer to the discussion while talking about a potential wedding gift for the couple.

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“We now know the date, the date is July 3rd,” the insider said during an interview with Fox 5 New York. “Her favorite holiday is July 4th, so she’s getting married the day before. We don’t exactly know the location yet. Page Six, who are really good at this, are saying it’s going to be in New York. Some people are saying it’s going to be at her house in Rhode Island. Let me give it away.

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“It’s not one of those big fancy hotels, not the Botanical Gardens. It’s not Macy’s. It is at her own apartment. So, I’m told, a street downtown in SoHo will probably be cordoned off, and the wedding will take place there.”

Earlier speculation suggested the couple could tie the knot during a June 13 ceremony. Fast forward to now, and the rumored timeline has moved to a date just one day before Swift’s favorite holiday.

At the same time, previous reports had pointed toward Swift’s Rhode Island residence as the likely wedding location. Now, though, Shuter has added a completely different layer to the speculation by suggesting the ceremony could instead happen at Swift’s New York residence.

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Whether this latest timeline ultimately turns out to be accurate or simply becomes another chapter in the nonstop speculation surrounding the couple is something we will likely find out over the coming weeks. Until then, one thing already feels pretty clear: from the NFL side of things, the Chiefs seem more than ready for Kelce’s wedding, especially Andy Reid.