Chiefs Announce 1-Year Deal With ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

The Kansas City Chiefs have had their focus on the 2026 NFL Draft, looking to address needs at offensive tackle, pass rusher, wide receiver, and other positions. At the same time, though, the front office has been working on retaining key depth pieces ahead of the new season, especially on the special teams. This week, that included bringing back Matt Araiza.

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On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs re-signed Araiza to a one-year deal. A little over a month ago, general manager Brett Veach had decisions to make on several players and placed Araiza and return specialist Nikko Remigio on exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) tenders. Others, including Mike Caliendo, Keontay Ingram, and Eric Scott, were allowed to test free agency.

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Under ERFA rules, players aren’t permitted to negotiate with other teams, which gave Kansas City full control over the situation. From there, the Chiefs took the next step, first securing Remigio and then Araiza on new deals. The contract terms haven’t been disclosed for Araiza, but the reasoning is fairly straightforward.

Originally a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2022, Araiza entered the league with the nickname “Punt God” after a standout college career. At San Diego State, he set an NCAA single-season record with a 51.19 yards-per-punt average, won the Ray Guy Award, and earned unanimous All-American honors.

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The early part of his NFL career, though, didn’t unfold the way it was expected to. After appearing in just three preseason games, Buffalo released him. It wasn’t until 2024 that the Chiefs stepped in and gave the 25-year-old another opportunity.

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Since then, Araiza has handled full-time punting duties for Kansas City over the past two seasons. During that span, he has averaged 48.2 yards per punt, with 42.4% of his punts landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. In total, he has recorded 118 punts for 5,691 yards across those two seasons. Now, he’s set to remain in that role for at least one more year as the Chiefs continue shaping their roster for 2026.

The Chiefs retained key players on the special teams

Special teams have been a key part of the Chiefs in recent years under coordinator Dave Toub. That said, the 2025 season was more of a mixed bag, with the unit ranking 20th in expected points added. And while Toub initially pushed back against it, bluntly saying, “Does that mean we’re s—?” he acknowledged the struggles later.

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“We’re not as good,” Toub said. “We’re not making as many plays as we did last year at critical times on special teams. That’s frustrating.”

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For a broader context, the Chiefs’ special teams unit took a step back in the 2025 season, with the following table presenting a clear picture:

EPA EPA NFL Rank Kickoff return EPA 33.70 23rd Punt return EPA -9.63 25th Total Return EPA 24.20 26th FG/PAT kicking EPA 29.20 16th Punt EPA 3.20 17th Punt coverage EPA -6.50 20th Kickoff coverage EPA -34.68 6th

Still, Kansas City has prioritized retaining key contributors heading into 2026. Before re-signing Matt Araiza, the Chiefs brought back Nikko Remigio on a one-year deal. Even so, Remigio could face competition in the return game, with Tyquan Thornton, Brashard Smith, and Emari Demercado also in the mix.

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At the same time, the Chiefs retained long snapper James Winchester, who is set to enter his 10th season. Meanwhile, Harrison Butker still has three years remaining on his deal. However, he is expected to bounce back after a below-par 2025 by his standards.

Put it all together, and the approach is pretty clear. The Chiefs aren’t overhauling their special teams unit. They’re reinforcing it, with the expectation that continuity and internal competition can bring more consistency in 2026.