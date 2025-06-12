Chiefs Backup QB Sends Strong Message on Patrick Mahomes With a Plea to Andy Reid

Gardner Minshew’s arrival in Kansas City felt almost cinematic: the Chiefs had quietly moved past Carson Wentz and tossed him into free agency, and then brought in this charismatic QB who’s already admitted he’s watched Patrick Mahomes‘ tape like homework. The Chiefs Kingdom remembers Wentz’s backup run, but now Minshew is bringing veteran swagger in KC—and of course, a real hunger to learn under a two-time MVP.

It’s the offseason pivot nobody saw coming… well, except for Minshew. “From the end of our season — when it seemed like I was going to get cut — I knew in my head that this is where I wanted to be,” Minshew said in his new conference after signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs… “I always knew that [Kansas City would] be a really good fit.” Indeed.

And get this, ever since the former Raiders quarterback arrived in KC, he’s been in awe of Mahomes, literally. Especially, with all the things that the Chiefs’ QB does at a high level. “Seeing how he prepares . . . Not only in the building, how does he get his body right? How does he train. He does everything at the elite… the highest of levels,” Minshew recently said.