Calls Mount Against Andy Reid for Not Reviewing Controversial Call Against Travis Kelce vs Colts

Last week against the Denver Broncos, Travis Kelce posted nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown, breaking the franchise record with his 84th regular-season score. Fast forward to now, and he came extremely close to adding No. 85 against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. But that touchdown was wiped off the board, and the Kansas City Chiefs missed an opportunity.

It all went down late in the first quarter with the Chiefs down 0–7. Kelce lined up in shotgun, took the direct snap, powered through the middle, and crossed the goal line. Arrowhead exploded, as the fans assumed the score was about to be tied after a routine Harrison Butker PAT.

But that celebration didn’t last long and turned into unison boos. The reasoning was simple: The NFL officials flagged offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor for a facemask and hit Kansas City with a 15-yard personal foul, wiping the touchdown off the board. The result? The result? The Chiefs eventually had to settle for a field goal to make the game 7–3 early in the second quarter.

Now the question is: Did Taylor actually grab the Colts’ player? That’s a controversial question. Right after that went down, the CBS broadcast angle showed Taylor’s arm across the helmet of Colts’ defensive lineman Kwity Paye. And yes, it didn’t look like an actual facemask grab. Which is exactly why the whole thing fell into that grey, reviewable history. The only wrinkle, though?

The Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, made a tough decision and decided not to review the play. And that’s all it took for things to get flipped as the Chiefs’ supporters called out the head coach for his harsh decision.

The fans criticized Andy Reid for not reviewing the play

The frustration of scoring a touchdown and then seeing it being wiped off wasn’t random. It came from a fan base that has seen this movie before from Andy Reid. One supporter pointed straight to a past example, writing, “Not the first time Andy didn’t challenge a play that wouldn’t have been a TD (remember Hill not even knowing he caught the pass)”. That reference alone shows how deeply this issue sits with Chiefs fans. It’s not about one missed challenge; it’s about a pattern they think keeps creeping into big moments.

The reaction only got louder. Another fan didn’t bother dressing it up, firing off: “WHAT THE F**K ANDY?” The bluntness pretty much captured the tone inside Arrowhead after the flag. For many, the frustration wasn’t just emotional; it was also tied to the state of the game as the Colts were already leading.

As the replay aired across CBS, more questions rolled in, but the emotions remained the same. One fan echoed what most viewers were thinking: “Why did Andy Reid not challenge this ?????” Another followed with a calmer but equally pointed line: “Andy Reid could have challenged it and chose not too, though 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

And finally, someone summed up the collective disbelief by asking: “couldnt andy reid challenge that?” Whether it was frustration, confusion, or disbelief, the theme stayed the same and will remain so if things go south for the Chiefs from here. As for the fans, they wanted an attempt, even if the odds weren’t perfect. Will it affect the result or not? Now, that remains to be seen.