“Can’t Predict the Future”: Patrick Mahomes Sends Honest Message on Week 1 Status for Chiefs vs Broncos After Injury

Patrick Mahomes knows he wants to be ready to start for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. For the same reasons, the two-time MVP quarterback has been rehabbing ever since his season-ending injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. At the same time, however, Mahomes also knows that it’s not in his hands to line up under center against the Broncos until he gets a green light from his coaches and doctors.

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“Yeah, that’s my goal. I’ve said that since the beginning, just being ready to go week one,” Mahomes said. “I can’t predict the future, and I know that it’s a long process. It’s not just my decision, but at the same time, I’m going to give the doctors and the coaches every single opportunity they can to let me be out there Week 1, and I don’t want to miss that game, because the team that won the division while we’re gone, and you want to be out there and ready to go with your teammates.

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“So, I’ll give every single thing I can to be out there Week 1, and hopefully the doctors and the coaches give me the green light, and I’m able to go out there with my guys and compete against one of the best teams in the league.”

Mahomes didn’t have the kind of season in 2025 that the Chiefs Kingdom is used to. Struggling to win last season, the quarterback went down in Week 15 against the Chargers, as the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs. He suffered an injury while attempting a potential game-winning drive when he dropped back to pass. Under pressure from the Chargers DL Da’Shawn Hand, Mahomes planted his left foot, as his knee buckled awkwardly.

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Further reports confirmed that he had torn the ACL and LCL in his left knee. He underwent surgery the following day and has been rehabbing ever since in an effort to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season. While Mahomes remains optimistic about playing against the Broncos, Andy Reid is continuing to evaluate his quarterback’s progress on a day-to-day basis.

“People go, ‘Well, he’s ahead of schedule.’ I’m going, ‘who made the schedule? Everybody’s different, let’s just take it day by day,'” Reid said almost two months ago, while also adding, “Nobody is spending more time than he is rehabbing. He spends seven hours here going through it. He hasn’t missed a day, and he wants more, all the things that are Patrick Mahomes. Let’s see where we are at as we go forward, as we get a little bit closer to the game.”

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ACL and LCL injuries typically require a recovery timeline of nine to 12 months. Mahomes suffered his injury in December 2025, which means a Week 1 return is certainly within reach. Even so, the Chiefs are unlikely to rush their franchise quarterback back solely for the season opener. That’s why Mahomes’ availability for the Broncos matchup will largely depend on how he progresses throughout training camp and the preseason.