Chiefs Celebrate Hall of Fame Induction of Super Bowl Champ & Coach With Special Message

It’s been a memorable few weeks for Missouri and the Kansas City area, especially for Missouri Tigers alumni. Just over a week ago, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was inducted into the Mizzou Hall of Fame. Then, earlier this week, former Tigers and Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel announced that he had signed a multi-year deal with ESPN and would join SEC Nation. Now, two more Mizzou greats are set to enter the Hall of Fame: longtime special teams coach Andy Hill and former Tigers quarterback Drew Lock. In a video released by the school, Lock and Hill had the honor of surprising each other with the news of their inductions.

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“Coach Hill, when I think about my experience at Mizzou, that journey started with you and our relationship,” Lock said. “You’re the one who believed in me early, came to lee’s summit, gave me the opportunity to be a Tiger, just like my dad and grandpa before me. So much of what we accomplished at Mizzou during our four years has your fingerprints all over it, and I’m just one of a long list of Tigers who can say the same thing, especially from the Kansas City area.

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“You’ve given so much to this program as a player, as a coach, and as someone who truly cares about Mizzou. You’re the very definition of a true son. That’s why it means so much for me to share with you today: you’ve officially been elected into the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026.”

The Chiefs also took to their official social media handle to congratulate the longtime Tigers’ Special Teams coach and Lock, who recently won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.

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“A Super Bowl Champ and now a Mizzou Athletics Hall of Famer! Congrats, @CoachHillChiefs💛,” the Chiefs wrote.

Hill began his career at Mizzou as a player back in 1980 before earning a scholarship. Then, he earned a varsity letter in 1980, 1981, 1983, and 1984. During the stretch, Hill recorded 51 catches for 946 yards and seven touchdowns before eventually becoming a longtime coach of the Tigers.

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After his playing career, Hill spent more than two decades coaching at Mizzou, where he had played. During that stretch, he served as associate head coach, special teams coordinator, wide receivers coach, and co-offensive coordinator, and became the longest tenured coach in the University’s history.

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Hill’s most significant role came from 2013 to 2015, when he served as the Tigers’ quarterbacks coach. At that time, Lock was in his freshman season in 2015, where he started eight games, recorded 1332 yards, four touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.

So, it won’t be wrong to say that Drew Lock started his college football career under the longest-tenured coach in the Tigers’ history. And now, the same coach has announced the quarterback’s induction into the school’s Hall of Fame class.

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Andy Hall announces Drew Lock’s induction into Mizzou’s Hall of Fame class

Just like Drew Lock, Andy Hill also did the honors and announced the big news for his former quarterback. In the same video shared by the Tigers on social media, Hill said:

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“I still remember the night you announced to the world you were coming to be a Mizzou Tiger. We were getting a great quarterback, but you were also carrying on a legacy. Following in your dad’s footsteps said everything about who you were and what this place meant to you. From that moment on, you went to work. I watched you grow every day, as a competitor, as a leader, and eventually into one of the best quarterbacks this program has ever seen.

“You won a lot of games and broke all kinds of records, but I’m most proud of the man you’ve become. The way you’ve carried yourself in the NFL, the way you built your life as a husband and a father, I know your dad would be incredibly proud of you, and I am too. So, it’s with incredible pride that I get to share with you, you’ve been officially elected to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2026.”

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 28: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock 2 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers on December 28, 2025 at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 28 Seahawks at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228049

After graduating from Lee’s Summit High School, Lock committed to the Tigers ahead of the 2015 season. He went on to spend four seasons there before declaring for the 2019 NFL draft. Across the stretch, the quarterback threw for 12,193 career yards and 99 touchdowns. At the time he ended his college career, he was the second leading scorer in both categories.

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In the 2019 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos drafted Lock in the second round with the 42nd overall pick. Since then, Lock has appeared in 41 regular-season games, throwing for 6,369 yards and 34 touchdowns, while spending time with the Broncos, the New York Giants, and the Seahawks, and also winning the Super Bowl with the latter.