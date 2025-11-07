Chiefs’ Failure Puts Unnecessary Pressure on Chris Jones Before Facing Broncos

Halfway through the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is starting to click again, and the defense has had stretches that look elite, ranking among the league’s best in points allowed. But the only catch is that through nine weeks, the Chiefs’ defensive unit under Steve Spagnuolo’s guidance still feels too dependent on the veteran defensive tackle, Chris Jones, who hasn’t quite been that unstoppable, Hall of Fame-caliber force we’re used to seeing.

Which naturally raises a question: what exactly are Andy Reid and Brett Veach doing to shore up this defense? The Chiefs have built their dynasty on bold, game-changing moves when it mattered most. But this season, they went quiet. No trades. No additions. Nothing before Tuesday’s deadline. And ESPN reporters believe that Kansas City’s quiet trade deadline could prove costly down the stretch.

“The Chiefs didn’t make a move at the deadline to improve their pass rush around Jones, either. Once again, Jones will have to carry the burden for lifting Steve Spagnuolo’s unit,” ESPN’s Nate Taylor wrote.

The logic, however, is hard to argue with. The Chiefs made no moves to bolster the pass rush or take pressure off Chris Jones. And given how inconsistent that unit’s been, standing pat feels like a gamble they might regret later.

To put their pass rush struggles in perspective, we don’t need to rewind to the beginning of the season. Just take the 28-21 Week 9 loss against the Buffalo Bills. According to Pro Football Focus, Josh Allen faced pressure on only eight of his 30 dropbacks in Week 9. Under pressure, he went 3-of-5 for 45 yards and took three sacks. But when kept clean, he was nearly flawless. We’re talking 20-of-21 for 228 yards and a touchdown.

On top of that, the Chiefs have recorded 20 sacks this season, ranking 17th in the league. But that number feels a bit deceptive. The main concern lies with Chris Jones, who’s managed just two sacks and 20 hurries so far. It’s far below the level Kansas City has come to rely on from its defensive anchor. And amidst all the chaos, the Chiefs haven’t bolstered the team’s pass rush during the trade deadline.

What does the Broncos’ Week 10 win mean for the Chiefs?

The Denver Broncos are starting to look downright scary—perhaps enough to genuinely challenge the Chiefs for the AFC West crown. They’ve now strung together seven straight wins, grinding out a 10–7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. And to add another layer to it, the Chiefs will face the red-hot Broncos after their bye week.

Which makes you wonder: what does the Broncos’ win over the Raiders mean for the Chiefs? For starters, Denver is leading the division with eight wins and just a couple of losses. The Los Angeles Chargers follow the Broncos at second place with a 6-3 record, which drops the Chiefs to third place with a record of 5-4.

In short, considering the Raiders (2-7) are almost out of playoff contention, the AFC West is set to be a three-team race in 2025. While many still consider the Chiefs as the Super Bowl favorites, the journey from here isn’t going to be a walk in the park.

Sean Payton now has the quarterback he craved in the form of Bo Nix. With Nix under the center, the Broncos are not only an AFC West contender but also have their sights on the AFC No. 1 seed.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are currently riding on a two-win streak heading into Week 10. Injuries have certainly shaped the Chargers’ season. However, with Justin Herbert putting together a strong stretch of performances, Los Angeles still has a legitimate shot at claiming its first division title since 2009.

Lastly, the Chiefs, after their Week 9 loss and without improving their pass rush, are staring down a tough schedule after their bye week. Will they bounce back or not? That remains to be seen.