Chiefs Get Bad News on Tyreek Hill Trade After Tough Xavier Worthy Injury Update

The whole idea was that once the Dolphins kicked off their 2025 season against the Colts, all that Tyreek Hill trade chatter would finally cool down. But nope—if anything, it’s returned. Miami didn’t just lose, they got smacked 33-8 by a Colts team that hasn’t exactly been known for winning season openers. And of course, when the cameras cut to the sideline, the usual suspect was looking frustrated: Tyreek Hill.

Sitting on the bench, shaking his hands in frustration right next to a coach, it was clear that the wideout wasn’t thrilled with how things were going in Miami. To put it in context, Hill finished the day with just four catches for 40 yards, his longest being a 21-yarder from Tua Tagovailoa. Not so efficient. Which brings us right back to the big question: Does a game like this crank those trade rumors back up?

And if so, who’s gonna line up as the frontrunners to grab him? Well, the Chiefs seem to be the top contenders to land Hill. And the reasoning is simple: the second-year WR Xavier Worthy hurt himself against the Chargers and is expected to miss a little bit of time before fully recovering. So yeah, Hill’s reunion with his former team could be on the table. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter isn’t on board with the thought.

On Monday, September 8, Schefter stopped by the Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about the Dolphins’ struggles and a possible Tyreek Hill trade. He didn’t sugarcoat things and straight-up claimed that “I don’t know about him (Hill) going to the Chiefs, and I don’t think the Dolphins are thinking of trading Tyreek Hill now.” Fair enough. Hill, who joined the Miami team in 2022 after winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, declared that he wants a way out of the team.

However, the 31-year-old wideout rebuilt a relationship with his teammates, including the quarterback, this offseason. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The wideout failed to make it to the postseason last year for the first time in his career. The result? He expressed his frustration, saying, “I’m out,” and reportedly requested a trade. And after a start this rough, if the Dolphins keep sliding, one can think a trade starts looking more and more possible.

Schefter thinks so as well, even though he believes that the Dolphins have no plans to trade the 8x Pro Bowler. “But if the season continues to go this way, obviously, you’d have to think that all options will be on the table at that point,” ESPN’s analyst added. Long story short: If the Chiefs are considering trading for Tyreek Hill, they’ve got to tackle bad news at this point, per Schefter. However, if the Dolphins’ struggles persist, then yes, a trade could be possible. After all, Worthy’s injury left a hole in the Chiefs’ receiving corps.

Xavier Worthy’s injury update is nothing to be optimistic about

Following a 27-21 loss against the Chargers on Friday Night, the Chiefs will now face the Eagles next week. Undoubtedly, it’s going to be an interesting matchup. Because the Chiefs’ wide receiver unit is running on fumes, with half the unit seems to be sidelined. Take the rookie WR, Jalen Royals, for instance. He had a great training camp. He had a quiet preseason. But when Rashee Rice was sidelined due to a six-week suspension, the rookie was supposed to step up.

Instead, he went down early in the season opener due to a knee issue. Andy Reid just addressed his injury and claimed that, “Jalen is doing a good job with his rehab. We’ll just see how that ends up this week. . . We’ll see.” But the bigger picture? It’s Xavier Worthy. Again, Worthy was supposed to take on a mature role after a standout rookie season and amidst Rice’s suspension. But he suffered a shoulder injury against the Chargers, and now continues to rehab. Reid confirmed the rehab update.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 05: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy 1 before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on September 5, 2024 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

“He’s rehabbing and working his shoulder,” the HC said. “We’ll see where it goes day by day.” Meanwhile, when Adam Schefter got pressed about Worthy’s injury and whether there’s any real optimism for an early return, he added another wrinkle to the story. “I think he’s (Worthy) gonna miss a little bit of time here,” Schefter said. “He’ll probably be week to week with that dislocated shoulder, obviously, went down there. Went out of the game. Did not come back.

“They sent him for tests, and they don’t think it’s too bad, too serious. But it does look like he could miss a little bit of time here. So, you have no Xavier Worthy right now. Rashee Rice misses the first six games. So, they’re a little short-handed there right now with some of their playmakers at the wide receiver position in Kansas City.” With that being said, the WR corps turns out to be a massive issue for Andy Reid and Co. Can Worthy make a healthy comeback? If not, then can the Chiefs trade for Tyreek Hill? That’s going to be a major headline in the coming week.