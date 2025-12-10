Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Announces New Role Away From NFL as Congratulations Pour In

With just four games left in the regular season and the Kansas City Chiefs grinding through a 6-7 record while trying to keep their playoff hopes from slipping away, Gracie Hunt already has her eyes on 2026. But this time, it’s not about the Chiefs, not about next season, and not about football. Instead, the Chiefs’ heiress just picked up a whole new role: she’s been named a local ambassador for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City.

“Kansas City: The biggest sporting event in history is coming and I’m honored to be your #FIFAWorldCup Hospitality Captain!” Hunt captioned a joint post on her Instagram with FIFA Hospitality. “Stay tuned as I celebrate the culture and spirit that make KC shine with fun content and hospitality updates.”

For Hunt, her new role outside of the NFL hits a little deeper. It’s a personal win, especially when you consider her late grandfather, Lamar Hunt Sr., who helped shape the Chiefs and Major League Soccer. He even received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the U.S. Soccer Foundation for his contributions to advancing the sport in America. So, it’s safe to say it really does feel like one of those full-circle moments for Gracie.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From Kansas City, the Paris of the Plains, this is Gracie Hunt,” Hunt said in the clip. “I am beyond thrilled to announce that I’m the Kansas City official hospitality captain of FIFA World Cup 2026. I’ll be connecting with fans and celebrating the culture, flavors, and football, or soccer. With the final draw just finished, the stage is set for some amazing matches in KC. My local must-watch is Argentina vs. Algeria.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gracie Hunt (@graciehunt) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Chiefs’ home stadium (to be renamed as Kansas City Stadium during the World Cup) is set to host six matches. Four of those come in the group stage, and the other two land in the knockout rounds, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria (Group J)

June 20: Ecuador vs. Curacao (Group E)

June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands (Group F)

June 27: Algeria vs. Austria (Group J)

July 3: Round of 32

July 11: Quarterfinal

And as Hunt put it, she’s already got her pick for the first KC matchup: Argentina vs. Algeria. It’s the opening game on Kansas City soil, and Gracie is all in on one storyline: Lionel Messi rolling in to defend his crown in what could be his last World Cup. She even spelled it out, saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“For Argentina, the storyline is massive. Players like Lionel Messi are looking to defend their title in what could be their final tournament.”

To make things more exciting, if Argentina and Portugal both top their groups and keep pushing through the bracket, we might finally get that World Cup meeting: Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo on July 11 in the quarterfinals. Two longtime club rivals, one global stage, and possibly their last dance. It’d be a massive moment for the sport and one more reason for Kansas City and Hunt to be buzzing already.

For now, though, Gracie’s new role is getting plenty of love, and the congratulations are already rolling in for the Chiefs’ heiress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City fans can’t wait to see Gracie Hunt in a new role

Kansas City fans wasted no time jumping into the comments to hype Gracie Hunt’s new role. And looking at the comments, the energy felt like KC just scored a game-winner. One fan summed up the mood perfectly, “Can’t wait 🙌❤️ so exciting for KC.” This pretty much captures how the city sees this World Cup moment. It’s not just excitement for the games, but for Gracie stepping into a global spotlight.

Another wave of comments leaned straight into admiration and good vibes. One user wrote, “Congratulations Gracie, Good Morning Beautiful. I love your outfit. 😍😍😍,” while another chimed in with, “That’s so exciting! Congratulations!” Fans clearly weren’t holding back on the love. The mix of compliments, morning greetings, and genuine hype shows how tapped-in her audience is to both her personality and this new ambassador role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago February 10, 2024, Las Vegas, Nv, USA: Gracie Hunt attends Michael Rubin s Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAs181 20240210_zea_s181_212 Copyright: xCxFlaniganx

And then came the bigger affirmations, as another fan chimed in to write, “Congratulations! You will be an epic hospitality captain!!❤️,” while another added a spiritual push with, “Blessings doing this Gracie! You’re going to do a fantastic job in this! Share Jesus as have always done.” It all reflects how supporters see her: confident, capable, and carrying her family’s legacy into a massive global event. And at the end of the day, Gracie’s announcement didn’t just land; it lit up the city at a time when the Chiefs are fighting to stay alive in the 2025 NFL season.