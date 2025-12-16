brand-logo
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Makes Final Decision on Return Date After Undergoing ACL Surgery: NFL Insider

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 16, 2025 | 11:14 AM EST

Patrick Mahomes’ season came to an abrupt end when he went down in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers with a torn ACL. Since then, the Chiefs’ quarterback has successfully undergone surgery to repair the injury, but his exact return timeline remains uncertain. That said, if there’s one thing working in Mahomes’ favor, it’s his mindset. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the for quarterback already has his sights set on returning for the opening game of the 2026 regular season.

“I don’t remember the last time that I remember hearing about a player tearing his ACL on Sunday and having surgery on Monday,” Schefter said. “That was extreme. That was immediate. And that sent a message to me that Patrick Mahomes already is locked in on getting back for opening day 2026.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

