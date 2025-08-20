Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s Commerical With $134.8B Company Grabs Attention Before Season

There’s a lot to talk about State Farm when it comes to insurance. But when it comes to football, one thing stands out: they’re not the NFL’s official insurer. Then don’t cover the players, the teams, or even the Super Bowl itself. No big contracts tying them to the league. But where they really shine is in slipping into the culture of football without ever needing the paperwork. A clever ad, a witty punchline, a well-timed cameo—that’s their playbook.

They wait for those little cultural windows and then slide right in, making it feel like they’ve been part of the game all along. And guess who just showed up in their latest spotlight just before the 2025 season kicks off? Patrick Mahomes. And the cameo? It’s from singer Meghan Trainor. The commercial features the Chiefs‘ athletic trainer, Julie Frymyer, as she is spotted taping a player’s ankle at the start of the ad.

But when Mahomes shows up, he realizes he’s teamed up with Trainor—who, in classic fashion, tries strapping a knee brace onto the quarterback’s arm. “Nope, it’s not for that,” Mahomes said. “Who are you?” Meghan asked. “Patrick,” he responded. “I play football.” And the back and forth continues.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!