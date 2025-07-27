Chiefs TE Mysteriously Absent From Training Camp Amid Travis Kelce’s Doubtful Future

The first whistle hadn’t blown, and the injury report was already calling an audible for the Chiefs. Heading into the training camp, Andy Reid kicked off things with a somber tone, delivering a lineup update that raised eyebrows across Kansas City. He spelled it out: cornerback Kristian Fulton, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, and rookie tight end Tre Watson would all sit out practice initially.

“As far as any of the injuries go, I can update you real quick,” he began. “PUP, the people that will start on PUP, (Kristian) Fulton will start on PUP, Jawaan Taylor and Tre Watson. Those three will start there but everybody else is good to go.” The silver lining? Well, the head coach noted that he’s hopeful, confirming that Jawaan’s probably closer to a recovery and would be the first to be activated.

Fast forward to now, and it’s a mixed bag out of the Chiefs’ camp. There’s some good buzz, some bad breaks, and plenty to keep an eye on. For starters, as Reid predicted, Taylor and Tre Watson have returned for the practice, as per Chiefs’ insider, Pete Sweeney. However, the rookie tight end, Jake Briningstool, and Fulton are not practicing today. That’s understandable for Fulton, given that he’s still on the PUP list. But Briningstool?

That’s where it gets tricky. For the time being, the Chiefs haven’t announced the reason behind the sudden absence of the rookie TE. Following the draft week in April, the Chiefs signed the former Clemson Tigers product as an undrafted free agent in May this year. Known for his athleticism (6 ft 6 in and 241 pounds, with a 4.75 track record of 40-yard dash in the combine), Briningstool made the most of the first reps on day 2 of the camp.

With Travis Kelce and Noah Gray on the roster, the 22-year-old is expected to slide in behind them at No. 3. Prior to his absence, Briningstool was competing with veteran Robert Tonyan and Jared Wiley at the camp. Fast forward to now, and he’s all set to miss today’s practice. The reason? That’s the question and a mystery.

Meanwhile, Kelce is heading into his 13th season—and let’s just say, in the eyes of NFL analysts, the burst isn’t quite what it used to be.

Travis Kelce’s explosiveness: Still a threat or losing his step?

Travis Kelce was the definition of explosive at tight end. No one argued it then, and no one’s about to start now. But things started to shift last year, especially after that sluggish start to the 2024 season (eight catches for 69 yards in three games). Suddenly, analysts spoke up, the media went into frenzy, and ESPN analyst Todd McShay observed that the tight end was out of shape, and rightfully so.

Kelce himself confirmed that he gained weight, and his last season’s stats confirmed it (career-low 823 yards and 3 TDs). Fast forward to now, and Travis Kelce reported to the mandatory minicamp after losing some weight. But did that make any difference? Well, NFL analyst Peter Schrager isn’t on board with it. “There was a point in time where Travis Kelce was considered a top 10 feared weapon in the league, but I don’t think he’s considered that way anymore.”

Last season, Kelce fell to 5th in many rankings after career-low yardage and TDs. And this year, many analysts still considered him among the top five TEs, but it’s more by respect for experience and OB chemistry than by explosiveness alone. Those back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, that unguardable aura—the kind that forced defenses to double him no matter what—all of it started to fade.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not because Kelce forgot how to catch a football or lost his football IQ. But maybe, just maybe, it’s because defenders don’t fear him like they used to. To them, he’s no longer that guy. He’s just one of the guys. Travis Kelce is approaching the twilight of his career. In some years, the league will proceed without him. And the truth is, that shift has already begun. Even if he puts up a solid season, the countdown’s ticking