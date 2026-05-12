Chiefs Complete Massive Arrowhead Overhaul as Clark Hunt Prepares to Surrender Control to FIFA

Apart from hosting NFL games for the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium is no stranger to soccer either. The historic venue previously served as home to the Kansas City Wizards from 1996 through 2007. This year, though, carries even bigger significance for the stadium, as it is set to host six matches during the FIFA World Cup. And because of that, Arrowhead is currently undergoing massive changes that have almost made the venue unrecognizable.

The biggest change starts with the stadium’s name itself. During the FIFA World Cup, Arrowhead Stadium will temporarily operate under the name Kansas City Stadium. Beyond that, the venue is also undergoing major adjustments both on and off the field, including several sponsorship-related changes.

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For a broader context, crews are currently installing a full soccer pitch inside the stadium from scratch, using Bermuda grass. According to reports, officials have placed an air circulation system underneath the field to help maintain the quality of the Bermuda grass surface, which has also been re-sodded with a different crown shape specifically designed for World Cup matches

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“FIFA has some basic requirements in respect to playability. They want consistency with the way the ball bounces. Obviously, the width and the size of the pitch across venues,” Matt Kenny, the Chiefs’ executive vice president of operations and events, said. “It’s been the better part of 10 years from the bid to actually executing the matches here, and it’s been a massive collaboration.”

Imago August 28, 2025 Kansas City, MO. U.S. – Looking north as the lights shine on GEHA Field during a NCAA, College League, USA Division 1 football game between Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City MO..Nebraska won 20-17.Attendance: 72884. /Cal Media Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250828_zma_c04_306 Copyright: xMichaelxSpomerx

For similar reasons, the stadium has also removed more than 3,000 seats from the north sideline to create enough space for a regulation soccer field. Kenny confirmed the seats were not removed permanently and will be reinstalled once the World Cup concludes and the Chiefs begin their 2026 season.

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Away from the field, the venue is also receiving noticeable upgrades, including new LED lighting and an enhanced audio system. On top of that, workers are currently removing or covering hundreds of sponsorship signs throughout the stadium because FIFA’s global sponsors take priority during the tournament.

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That said, Arrowhead Stadium, temporarily operating as Kansas City Stadium, has now entered the final phase of preparation before hosting World Cup matches. The venue is expected to officially hand over operations to FIFA authorities this Sunday. And with the stadium preparing to welcome the world’s biggest soccer tournament, the moment also fulfills a long-standing vision for the Hunt family.

It took more than three decades for Clark Hunt to host the FIFA matches

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks the first time the United States will host the tournament in more than three decades since the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Back then, Lamar Hunt and his son, Clark Hunt, attempted to pitch FIFA on the idea of using their NFL stadium to host World Cup matches. At the time, however, those plans never fully materialized.

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Fast forward to now, and the Hunt family is finally seeing that vision come to life. Arrowhead Stadium is currently undergoing millions of dollars in renovations ahead of the World Cup, with the historic 53-year-old venue set to host six matches during the tournament.

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“He would be so excited. I remember the meeting in 1990 that he and I had with FIFA, standing on the field of Arrowhead,” Clark Hunt said, addressing his late father. “He was trying to convince FIFA that we could widen the field so that the 1994 World Cup would come to Kansas City. Unfortunately, our sales pitch must not have worked because we didn’t get games in 1994. So here we are, 30+ years later, and that dream is finally going to be realized, and it will be a special moment for me and my entire family.”

The stadium is scheduled to host four group-stage matches:

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Argentina vs. Algeria — June 16

Ecuador vs. Curaçao — June 20

Tunisia vs. Netherlands — June 25

Algeria vs. Austria — June 27

Besides, the stadium will also host a Round of 32 match on July 3 and a quarterfinal on July 11. And once the World Cup wraps up in Kansas City, the Chiefs will quickly transition back into football mode, with the 2026 preseason expected to begin roughly a month after the final World Cup match at the stadium.