Congratulations Pour In From Chiefs Stars as Super Bowl-Winning WR Announces Wedding News

The offseason brings many things for an NFL player. There is the tension of trade speculation, contract negotiations, and the movement of free agency. But that is the football side of things. Away from the field, the offseason often means more time with family. And sometimes, it even means growing that family. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ wide receiver and return specialist, Nikko Remigio, falls into the latter category.

“Forever us,” Remigio captioned his Instagram post, announcing his wedding to fiancée Maureen Schrijvers, while sharing several pictures from the ceremony.

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The photos captured several moments from the day. One showed Remigio opening the car door for his bride. Others featured the couple holding hands, showing off their rings, Maureen posing with flowers, the two reading their vows, and finally their first kiss as a married couple, marking a series of memorable moments from the ceremony.

Remigio, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2023, has been with Maureen since August 2023. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in August 2024. A couple of months later, on October 16, 2024, they officially announced their engagement.

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“We did the thing,” the couple captioned their joint post on Instagram.

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The moment carried extra significance for Remigio, considering his recent success with Kansas City, where he won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs. At the same time, Maureen also brings an athletic résumé of her own.

Born on June 17, 1995, Maureen Schrijvers has built a growing reputation in the world of track and field. She has represented the Philippines in the 400-meter and relay events since 2019.

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At the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, she finished fourth in the women’s 400 meters and helped her relay team break a 30-year-old national record in the 4×400 meter relay. The team posted a time of 3:37.50, surpassing a record previously held by Filipino sprint legends such as Lydia de Vega and Elma Muros.

Outside of athletics, Maureen has also built a career in media. She works as a weather presenter for GMA and co-hosts Kada Umaga on NET 25. While balancing both her athletic and media careers, Maureen Schrijvers Remigio has also gained attention within NFL circles through her relationship with the Chiefs’ wide receiver.

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Now, that relationship has officially reached a new chapter. As the couple tied the knot, several of Remigio’s current and former teammates took to the comments section to congratulate them on the start of their married life.

Nikko Remigio and Maureen received congratulations from the Chiefs’ teammates

As soon as Nikko Remigio shared the wedding photos, the congratulations started rolling in. The Chiefs’ locker room clearly showed up in the comments section, with teammates and friends celebrating the moment. One simple message summed up the mood early on, as the Chiefs’ official account wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

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The reactions kept coming, and many of them carried the kind of tone you would expect from a close locker room. Wide receiver Jalen Royals chimed in with, “Congrats fam !”, a short message that still reflected the sense of brotherhood that often defines NFL teams off the field.

Others followed with similar energy. Ashton Gillotte dropped into the comments with, “Congratulations dawg🙏🏽,” keeping the tone casual but clearly supportive. Offensive lineman Chukwuebuka Godrick added his own message as well, writing, “Congratulations my guy!”, continuing the wave of reactions from teammates around the league.

Even former teammates joined the celebration. Cornerback Trent McDuffie, who previously shared the Chiefs locker room with Remigio, wrote, “Congrats family 🙏🏽.” It was another reminder that even after players move on, the connections built inside NFL locker rooms often remain strong.

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Moments like these show the personal side of the league that fans rarely see. And for Remigio, the support from teammates made the milestone even more meaningful.