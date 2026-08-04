Congratulations Pour In From Patrick Mahomes, Gracie Hunt as Woman Behind Chiefs QB’s Business Empire Shares Personal News

When you see Patrick Mahomes starring in campaigns for brands such as Oakley, Fortnite, SKIMS, and GQ, there’s a good chance Jacquelyn Dahl played a key role in making those partnerships happen. As Mahomes’ longtime marketing agent, Dahl has overseen many of the quarterback’s off-field business ventures through her Scottsdale, Arizona-based agency, 1UP Sports Marketing, where she serves as founder and CEO.

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This week, however, the spotlight shifted from business to family. Jacquelyn and her husband, David Dahl, announced the birth of their third daughter, Riley James, together. Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote:

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“Welcome to the world Riley James ♡ Born 7-27-26 ♡ 5lb 13oz. The girl gang is thriving and our hearts are so full.”

Dahl is married to former MLB outfielder David Dahl, who spent almost a decade in the league with multiple teams, including the Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies. The couple met through mutual connections while Jacquelyn was in college and David was beginning his professional baseball career.

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After the birth of their third daughter, Riley, the couple now share three children together. They welcomed their first daughter, Parker Raye Dahl, in January 2021 before becoming parents to their second daughter, Dani Jo. Now, the girl gang is surely thriving as baby girl No. 3 arrived this summer. The couple shared the news a couple of months after announcing the news via a social media post.

“The girl gang is growing. baby girl #3 coming later this summer 🩷🩷🩷,” they wrote in a shared Instagram post.

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As the news gained traction, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, chimed in to congratulate the couple. “Congrats!” Wrote Mahomes, while Hunt added, “Congratulations!!!”

Imago January 15, 2026: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, warms up before a game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 7, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. – ZUMAm67_ 20260115_zaf_m67_011 Copyright: xTammyxLjungbladx

As a founder and CEO of 1UP Sports Marketing agency, Jacquelyn Dahl has overseen Patrick Mahomes’ marketing interests since early in his NFL career. According to Dahl, former NFL receiver Danny Amendola introduced her to Mahomes after the quarterback’s career at Texas Tech. Since then, she’s managed many of Mahomes’ high-profile endorsement deals and commercial campaigns under her agency.

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At the same time, Dahl also represents Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, while managing the off-field business interests of several other prominent athletes, including Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Bradley Chubb. This is exactly why it won’t be wrong to say that Dahl has helped Mahomes become one of the NFL’s most marketable athletes.