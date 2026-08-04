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Congratulations Pour In From Patrick Mahomes, Gracie Hunt as Woman Behind Chiefs QB’s Business Empire Shares Personal News

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 4, 2026 | 10:33 AM EDT

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Congratulations Pour In From Patrick Mahomes, Gracie Hunt as Woman Behind Chiefs QB’s Business Empire Shares Personal News

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Keshav Pareek

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Aug 4, 2026 | 10:33 AM EDT

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When you see Patrick Mahomes starring in campaigns for brands such as Oakley, Fortnite, SKIMS, and GQ, there’s a good chance Jacquelyn Dahl played a key role in making those partnerships happen. As Mahomes’ longtime marketing agent, Dahl has overseen many of the quarterback’s off-field business ventures through her Scottsdale, Arizona-based agency, 1UP Sports Marketing, where she serves as founder and CEO.

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This week, however, the spotlight shifted from business to family. Jacquelyn and her husband, David Dahl, announced the birth of their third daughter, Riley James, together. Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple wrote:

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“Welcome to the world Riley James ♡ Born 7-27-26 ♡ 5lb 13oz. The girl gang is thriving and our hearts are so full.”

Dahl is married to former MLB outfielder David Dahl, who spent almost a decade in the league with multiple teams, including the Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, and Philadelphia Phillies. The couple met through mutual connections while Jacquelyn was in college and David was beginning his professional baseball career.

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After the birth of their third daughter, Riley, the couple now share three children together. They welcomed their first daughter, Parker Raye Dahl, in January 2021 before becoming parents to their second daughter, Dani Jo. Now, the girl gang is surely thriving as baby girl No. 3 arrived this summer. The couple shared the news a couple of months after announcing the news via a social media post.

“The girl gang is growing. baby girl #3 coming later this summer 🩷🩷🩷,” they wrote in a shared Instagram post.

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As the news gained traction, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ owner Clark Hunt’s daughter, Gracie Hunt, chimed in to congratulate the couple. “Congrats!” Wrote Mahomes, while Hunt added, “Congratulations!!!”

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As a founder and CEO of 1UP Sports Marketing agency, Jacquelyn Dahl has overseen Patrick Mahomes’ marketing interests since early in his NFL career. According to Dahl, former NFL receiver Danny Amendola introduced her to Mahomes after the quarterback’s career at Texas Tech. Since then, she’s managed many of Mahomes’ high-profile endorsement deals and commercial campaigns under her agency.

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At the same time, Dahl also represents Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, while managing the off-field business interests of several other prominent athletes, including Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Bradley Chubb. This is exactly why it won’t be wrong to say that Dahl has helped Mahomes become one of the NFL’s most marketable athletes.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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Antra Koul

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