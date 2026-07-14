Ex-Chiefs Player Says Patrick Mahomes Disrespect Proves Some Voters “Shouldn’t Be Allowed” to Evaluate QBs

Training camp is approaching, and NFL executives, coaches, and scouts have released their quarterback rankings for the 2026 season. But unlike in recent years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes failed to reclaim the No. 1 spot, with Josh Allen overtaking him. And now, former Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz expressed his frustration after one executive ranked Mahomes as low as No. 9.

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“The range of votes always interesting,” Schwartz wrote on X after Jeremy Fowler revealed the rankings. “Someone had Mahomes at 9, Lamar unranked and more. Those people shouldn’t be allowed to evaluate NFL QBs.”

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Mahomes and Allen were neck to neck in the race for the top spot, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback edged ahead with an average ranking of 2.10 per ballot, with his lowest placement being No. 4. Mahomes, meanwhile, finished with an average ranking of 2.19, just behind Allen. But it was his lowest ranking of No. 9 that ultimately raised eyebrows.

For context, the last time Mahomes wasn’t ranked No. 1 was in 2022, when he finished second. Since then, the Chiefs quarterback has held the top spot for three straight years. His lowest ranking during that stretch makes this year’s result even more notable. Mahomes’ lowest placement was No. 2 in both 2023 and 2024, followed by No. 4 in 2025. That’s why Geoff Schwartz took issue with one executive ranking him as low as No. 9.

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However, it’s also fair to understand why Mahomes dropped in his yearly ranking. According to Fowler, one NFL personnel member flagged the Chiefs’ weak supporting cast as the major reason behind the snub. While Kansas City had a poor running back room, the receiver trio of Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice failed to make an impact as well.

Ultimately, Mahomes’ injury did the rest of the work. After suffering an injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in December, Mahomes failed to appear in the final three weeks of the 2025 season and threw for 3587 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, as the Chiefs failed to make the postseason. However, one veteran NFL defensive coach wasn’t a big fan of Mahomes’ play even when the quarterback was healthy.

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“Mahomes struggled even before the injury last year — held the ball too long and forced throws when it wasn’t necessary. Still has a tendency to chase the big play instead of keeping the offense on schedule,” the coach said before adding, “If they don’t have him, they win three games, tops [last year].”

Meanwhile, Schwartz also expressed his disappointment after someone among the execs, scouts, and coaches didn’t even rank Lamar Jackson, as the Baltimore Ravens‘ quarterback slipped to No. 5 after being ranked No. 4 in the past couple of years. So, that’s where things stand with the 2026 quarterback class ahead of the season. However, one particular quarterback managed to steal the top votes, making the top 3 for the first time in years.

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Reigning NFL MVP ranks in the top 3 quarterback rankings

For the past few years, the group of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson has been leading the quarterback rankings. This year, however, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback and the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, had crashed the party, securing a third ranking, which is his highest in the past few years. Stafford ranked 6th in 2025 and 2024 and 10th in 2023.

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“Nobody played better than him last year, and it wasn’t even close,” an NFL head coach said, while an AFC offensive coach added, “Stafford and McVay is now the best quarterback-coach duo in the league.”

Stafford led the Rams 12-5, throwing for 4707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions, while making an NFC Championship appearance. In the process, the veteran also earned his first MVP honors.

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“The system helps him,” said an NFL coordinator. “He has an elite offensive coach and elite weapons. He’s great, don’t get me wrong. He has advantages that some of the other quarterbacks don’t have.”

That said, Stafford is now returning to play in the 2026 season, with the Rams being considered as one of the top contenders to make the Super Bowl.