Fan Trust Fades in Patrick Mahomes’ Failing Chiefs Dynasty: EssentiallySports Poll

After Week 12 wrapped up, one thing became painfully obvious: nobody has a clue who’s actually winning the Lombardi Trophy next February. Forget picking a favorite; we can’t even confidently say who the real Super Bowl contenders are right now. And naturally, that brings us to the team that’s been the safest bet for years: the Kansas City Chiefs, who’ve reached the Super Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

So the big question is simple: Are the Chiefs still a Super Bowl contender?

That’s exactly what we asked our EssentiallySports newsletter readers in The Huddle, and the results were equal parts surprising and totally predictable. As things stand, 66.6% of our subscribers say the Chiefs are not contenders this year. Only 30.7% believe otherwise. That’s 577 out of 866 people basically looking at Patrick Mahomes’ team and screaming: “NO.”

The reasons are plenty, but we’ll point to the obvious ones. The Chiefs took a sigh of relief after pulling off a 23-20 overtime comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. But that single game doesn’t erase the uncomfortable truths about this team. They’re still 6-5. They’re just one game out of the wild card. And they’re a combined 0-3 against three teams that are currently in contention for wild-card spots: The Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On top of that, the Chiefs still lack a reliable identity on offense outside of Mahomes’ doing heroic things. The run game isn’t just mediocre. It’s structurally broken. The play-action can’t fool the defenders; the safeties don’t take false steps, linebackers don’t hesitate, and Mahomes is pretty much forced to do everything himself.

Sure, the Chiefs tried something different against the Colts by running 16 times from under center, which is extremely rare for them. Still, they averaged only 2.9 yards per carry. The personnel isn’t helping either. Isiah Pacheco is tough and violent but not an explosive playmaker. Kareem Hunt has not had a season averaging 4+ yards per carry since 2021.

The Chiefs definitely brought back Hunt and Pacheco, but it’s Mahomes who’s doing all the heroics on the ground. The numbers don’t lie either. Per The Athletic, the Chiefs’ backs produce explosive runs on only 3.8% of their attempts. That ranks 254th out of 256 NFL teams since Mahomes became the starter. But the issues don’t just lie on the offensive side of the ball.

On the defensive side, Kansas City’s issue is the opposite. They’re relying too heavily on Chris Jones, without giving him enough help. The only wrinkle? Jones is 31 and still elite. But he can’t carry the entire pass rush by himself. Stronger opponents like the Bills, the Chargers, and the Philadelphia Eagles know that if they double-team or slide protection toward him, the rest of the defensive line doesn’t consistently win.

Considering the pass rush struggles, one NFL exec didn’t shy away and said that “At the end of the day, I think you will see that come back to bite them.”

That’s not an exaggeration. It’s exactly what has happened to the Chiefs in their tight losses this season. In one-score games, their defense ranked 27th in efficiency. And when the game gets tight in the fourth quarter, and the opposing QB has the ball, Kansas City just doesn’t have the juice to disrupt him. The signs are clear: Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have built a dynasty, no denying there. But as many believe, that dynasty has started to fade.

This is exactly why an exec believes that missing the playoffs will be the best for the Chiefs in the long run. The reason?

“They can then have a real assessment as to who they want to be and how they want to get there,” per the exec.

And at this point, that’s something many supporters might believe. Because of the way things are shaping up, the Chiefs aren’t expected to make it to the postseason, unless a miracle saves them.

What fans are saying about Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs’ fading dynasty

Considering the Chiefs’ struggles this year and the fact that even after winning against the Colts, their playoff chances are still up in the air, fans inside The Huddle didn’t hold back, and most of their frustration circles right back to the same theme.

“The defense sucks,” one fan wrote. And if we’re being fair, that bluntness reflects what we’ve been watching all season.

The Chiefs keep asking Mahomes to drag them across the finish line, but no quarterback can win when the other side of the ball collapses week after week. Others think the problem runs even deeper than missed tackles or blown coverages.

One reader summed up the vibes perfectly: “They do not appear to be seeking a win, it’s like they do not care!”

Another said Mahomes isn’t just improvising for fun. “Just needs the stinking offensive’s line to improve!! Mahomes is running for his Life!!” They wrote.

That’s not critique anymore; that’s genuine concern for the team’s identity. And then comes the toughest truth from longtime supporters:

“They are not the same team when they were winning Super Bowls. They let too many players go, and I think Andy Reid has passed his time. The Chiefs need to rebuild.”

Whether you agree or not, it captures the mood in Kansas City right now. The dynasty isn’t dead, but it’s definitely limping. And the fanbase knows it, and they’re expressing their concerns for a rebuild in the coming years.