5 Dream Draft Scenarios for Chiefs That Could Come True, Including Trading Up for Arvell Reese & More

A general manager can’t fully predict how the NFL Draft will unfold or how the board will fall. That clarity really only comes when you’re holding the first overall pick. The Kansas City Chiefs don’t have that luxury this year. What they do have, though, is a pair of first-round selections at No. 9 and No. 29.

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On top of that, this marks the first time since drafting Patrick Mahomes at No. 10 in 2017 that Kansas City is picking this high. This brings the focus to how Brett Veach approaches the first round and targets top prospects. The Chiefs have clear needs at defensive end, offensive tackle, and wide receiver, among other spots. With that in mind, here are five scenarios they could consider in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Scenario 1: Trade up to address the need at the edge

What the Chiefs will trade: Pick No. 9 and No. 40 to the Tennessee Titans

What they will get: No. 4 pick to draft Ohio State edge rusher, Arvell Reese

The Chiefs’ defense recorded 35 sacks in the 2025 season, ranked 30th in run stop win rate, and sat in the middle tier in pass rush metrics. That alone puts edge rusher at the top of their priority list. And in that context, it’s hard to overlook what Brett Veach said at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

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“It’s funny, every year when you’re picking 31, 32, I always say, ‘Man, if we were just at 24 or 25, we’d be exactly where we want to be,” Veach said. “Now we’re at 9, and I’m like, ‘If we were just at 4 or 5, we’d be exactly where we want to be.”

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That comment hints at the possibility of a trade-up scenario, especially for a premium edge rusher. One name that stands out is Arvell Reese, out of the Ohio State Buckeyes. In a projected scenario where the Las Vegas Raiders take Fernando Mendoza, followed by the New York Jets selecting Texas Tech’s David Bailey and the Arizona Cardinals opting for Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Kansas City could look to move up.

Imago September 27, 2025: Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese 8 ready for a play during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies in Seattle, WA. Ohio State defeated Washington 24-6. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250927_zma_c04_781 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

A potential partner here is the Titans, who hold the No. 4 pick. Veach’s connection with Titans GM Mike Borgonzi adds another layer to that possibility. At the same time, Tennessee has multiple roster needs, which could make them open to moving down.

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If Reese is still available at No. 4, the framework could involve the Chiefs sending the No. 9 pick along with a Day 2 selection, likely No. 40, to move up. If he’s off the board earlier, though, the expectation shifts back to Kansas City staying put at No. 9 and reassessing from there.

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Scenario 2: Find Travis Kelce’s successor and add an edge rusher at No. 29

Pick No. 9: Draft Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq

Pick No. 29: Draft UCF edge, Malachi Lawrence

On paper, the Chiefs have Travis Kelce locked in on a three-year deal, leaving the door open for multiple seasons. Still, based on how things are trending, the 2026 season is widely expected to be his last. Even if it isn’t, the need to eventually plan for life after Kelce is unavoidable. That’s where drafting a tight end starts to make sense.

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One name that fits that conversation is Kenyon Sadiq out of the Oregon Ducks. At 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, and after posting a 4.39 at the scouting combine, Sadiq brings a level of athleticism that aligns with how Kansas City has historically used the position. And if he does land there, the opportunity to learn directly from Kelce only adds to the appeal.

Imago November 29, 2025: Oregon Ducks Tight End Kenyon Sadiq 18 during warm ups before the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies in Seattle WA. / CSM Seattle United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_043 Copyright: xStevexFaberx

That approach could push the Chiefs toward addressing other needs later in the first round. By that point, prospects like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. are likely already off the board. In that kind of setup, another option could be Malachi Lawrence from the UCF Knights.

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Lawrence is coming off his most productive season, finishing with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles, which earned him first-team All-Big 12 honors. He also stood out at the combine with his length, frame, and overall athletic testing, placing near the top among edge defenders in multiple drills, including the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical, and broad jump.

With that combination of length and explosiveness, he projects as a natural fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive system, particularly as a pass-rushing option.

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Scenario 3: Brett Veach could consider both an edge rusher and an OT in the 1st round

Pick No. 9: Miami edge Rueben Bain Jr.

Pick No. 29: Multiple prospects at OT with an option to trade back

It’s clear that Steve Spagnuolo looks for specific measurables in an edge rusher, typically around 6’3” in height, at least 260 pounds in weight, and arms measuring 33 inches or longer. Rueben Bain Jr. doesn’t quite check those boxes, coming in at 6’2”, 262 pounds, with roughly 30-inch arms. Even so, the Chiefs could still consider him at No. 9 because of his football IQ and ability to line up both inside and outside.

His scouting profile supports that case. Bain Jr. shows the ability to bend smoothly around tackles, pairs it with aggressive hand usage, and can convert speed into power mid-rush. He often threatens the edge before shifting into contact, using his hands to disrupt balance and create leverage against blockers.

If players like Arvell Reese and David Bailey are off the board by the time Kansas City is on the clock, Bain Jr. becomes a realistic option in that range.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. 4 plays his position against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00188

From there, the No. 29 pick opens up a different approach. If the edge is addressed early, the focus could shift to offensive tackle. Current top prospects include Spencer Fano from Utah, Francis Mauigoa from Miami, Monroe Freeling from Georgia, Kadyn Proctor from Alabama, and Caleb Lomu from Utah as well.

At the same time, Brett Veach hasn’t ruled out trading back. He pointed out that while there is depth at tackle, it could thin out quickly between the 10th pick and the early second round, saying:

“There’s some talent there, but I do think it dries up quickly and by (pick) 35, it could be slim pickings.”

That’s why a trade-down scenario remains in play, with Kansas City potentially moving back into the early second round to target an offensive tackle.

Scenario 4: What if Brett Veach invests at a non-premium position

Pick No. 9: Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

Pick No. 29: Florida DT Caleb Banks

While it’s clear that the Chiefs have needs at defensive end, wide receiver, edge rusher, and defensive tackle, Brett Veach hasn’t ruled out investing in a non-premium position. Speaking this week, the Chiefs’ GM said:

“I think our goal is to just make that selection and add a player here that is going to be an impact player on our team. And I know it’s cliche-ish, but to really just add the best player available, right? You hear that all the time. But I don’t want to overthink that, and I don’t want to take a lesser player. Just someone that’s going to come in here, be an impact player, help us from day one. I think that’s extremely important to us.”

That naturally shifts the focus to Caleb Downs from Ohio State. For context, the Chiefs moved on from cornerback Trent McDuffie this offseason, leaving a gap in the secondary. Downs, meanwhile, is widely viewed as one of the top defensive backs in this draft class.

Imago December 6, 2025, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA: Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs 2 warms up prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis USA – ZUMAs304 20251206_zaf_s304_066 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

If Veach opts for Downs at No. 9, it opens up flexibility later in the round. Specifically, it could allow Kansas City to shift attention to defensive tackle at No. 29. One name to watch there is Caleb Banks out of Florida, who has shown first-round caliber traits. During his junior season, he recorded 21 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

The only concern around the 6-foot-6, 327-pound defensive tackle is the foot injury he sustained in the 2025 season, which could impact his draft position. If that pushes him into the second round, the Chiefs could pivot at No. 29 and look toward either an edge rusher or a wide receiver instead.

Scenario 5: The Chiefs can repeat history for a Texas Tech prospect

The Chiefs have already shown a willingness to be aggressive, trading a pair of first-round picks to draft Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. Now, heading into 2026, they once again hold two first-round selections.

That doesn’t automatically mean they’ll move both, but the option is there. And if Kansas City packages the No. 9 and No. 29 picks while also picking up a Day 2 selection, moving up for a top pass rusher like David Bailey from Texas Tech becomes a realistic scenario.

Imago December 06, 2025 Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey 31 during the 1st half of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between BYU Cougars the and Texas Tech Red Raiders at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. /CSM Arlington US – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_889 Copyright: xMatthewxLynchx

Bailey is widely viewed as one of the top prospects in this class and is expected to come off the board within the top five. And there’s also some history here. The last time the Chiefs traded up for a Texas Tech player, it resulted in Mahomes and eventually three Super Bowl titles.

That context matters because it shows Kansas City isn’t hesitant when it comes to moving picks to land a premier talent. Whether they take that same approach this time will be decided soon. With the draft just days away, attention now shifts toward April 23, with all eyes on Pittsburgh.