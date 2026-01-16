Frustrated Xavier Worthy Lashes Out Post Surgery as Tyreek Hill Seemingly Wants Chiefs Return

The offseason hits players differently. For some, it’s about resetting expectations. For others, it’s strictly about recovery. And after the Kansas City Chiefs’ worst season in a decade (one that ended without a playoff appearance), Xavier Worthy clearly falls into the second category. The wide receiver has now successfully undergone shoulder surgery. And almost immediately after, Worthy made his mindset known to anyone questioning what comes next.

“Keep doubting me y’all are making a monster,” the 23-year-old wide receiver shared via his official ‘X’ handle, as he begins his rehab ahead of the 2026 season.

That mentality tracks with how the past year unfolded. After a promising rookie campaign in 2024, Worthy’s sophomore season never really got a chance to stabilize, largely due to injuries. It started early on the Chiefs’ opening drive of Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when a third-down collision with tight end Travis Kelce left Worthy dealing with a shoulder issue.

Kelce later expressed regret over the play. Worthy, meanwhile, missed the next three games before returning and gutting it out for much of the season. But the shoulder wasn’t the only concern. Ahead of Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chiefs downgraded Worthy to questionable as he was also dealing with an ankle injury. He did suit up, but from that point on, he appeared to be playing through persistent discomfort.

That context makes this week’s update less surprising. Worthy announced he successfully underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum.

“Successful surgery,” he shared on ‘X’ on Wednesday. “Coming for it all next year. Let’s work [the] road to recovery.”

Because of the injuries, Xavier Worthy was limited to 14 games, finishing with 42 catches for 532 yards and a touchdown, along with 11 rushing attempts for 87 yards. Now, as he heads into Year 3, the message is clear: the focus is on getting healthy and proving a few people wrong along the way. However, Worthy isn’t the only one eyeing a 2026 return. A former Chiefs wideout may also be positioning himself for a comeback.

Is Tyreek Hill hinting at a Chiefs’ homecoming?

Last year’s offseason and much of the 2025 regular season felt like it revolved around one lingering question for the Miami Dolphins: What exactly is going on between the team and Tyreek Hill? Things never quite felt settled after Miami failed to make the playoffs in 2024, and instead of stabilizing, the situation only grew more complicated as 2025 unfolded.

The season unraveled quickly. Hill suffered a season-ending injury. Tua Tagovailoa was benched. And eventually, the Dolphins moved on from head coach Mike McDaniel. Now, with the season behind them, it feels like Hill’s own frustration may finally be spilling into the open. On Thursday morning, the veteran wideout took to X and posted a message that immediately caught attention.

“Since we putting in request I want to go home 😎.”

That was all it took. Social media went into a frenzy. And naturally, the word “home” sparked speculation. Is Hill referring to the Chiefs, where he spent the first six seasons of his career and won a Super Bowl? Or is he talking more literally about his hometown back in Pearson, Georgia? No one knows for sure.

What is clear is that the uncertainty around Hill’s future in Miami isn’t fading anytime soon. Contractually, he’s still tied to the Dolphins through the 2026 season after signing a three-year, $90 million extension ahead of the 2024 campaign. But contracts don’t always dictate outcomes, especially when frustration starts to surface publicly.

Will Miami look to keep him? Will they explore a trade? And if they do, does Kansas City even enter the picture again, or will Hill play somewhere else in 2026? Those answers are still months away. For now, Hill’s message has done exactly what cryptic posts tend to do: reopen questions the Dolphins may have hoped were already settled.