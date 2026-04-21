Chiefs HC Takes a Strong Public Stance on Justin Fields Amid Doubts Over Patrick Mahomes’ Recovery

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, might not have a long history with Justin Fields, but he’s been clear about one thing. Kansas City brought the 27-year-old in to play quarterback if needed while Patrick Mahomes recovers from his ACL and LCL injuries. In Reid’s words, Fields isn’t a gadget player. He’s a legitimate starting quarterback.

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“I appreciate Justin and the way he’s gone about everything so far,” Reid said. “I like from afar what I’ve seen. I mentioned down at the owner meetings that we didn’t bring him in to be a gadget guy, although he can do every gadget there is, but we didn’t bring him in to do that. He’s a legitimate quarterback, a starting quarterback in the National Football League.

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“We’re lucky enough to have him here. If that’s a role that he plays early in the season, we have full confidence that he can do a great job with that.”

Indeed! This marks the second time in less than a month that Reid has emphasized that point. At the same time, it’s not hard to see why Fields has often been labeled a gadget player. A former first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021, he’s struggled to find consistency.

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During his 2024 stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields started strong. However, Pittsburgh benched him once Russell Wilson returned from injury. From there, his role shifted toward backup duties with occasional gadget usage, and his profile supports that narrative to an extent.

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Across five seasons, Fields has averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored 23 rushing touchdowns. That kind of dual-threat ability naturally fits into designed-run packages, which is where the gadget label comes from.

In Kansas City, though, Reid doesn’t seem interested in using him that way. When asked at the annual league meetings in Phoenix about potential gadget usage, Reid pushed back, stating, “We’ll see,” while also adding:

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“But he’s more than a gadget guy. That’s not how I’m looking at him. That’s not why we brought him in. We brought him in to play quarterback if he’s needed to play quarterback. And then whatever goes from there.”

That role becomes even more relevant given Mahomes’ recovery timeline. Even with optimism around a Week 1 return, he’s likely to miss offseason work. That opens the door for Fields to take the majority of reps and potentially see early-season action if recovery stretches longer than expected. Beyond that, Reid’s track record with quarterbacks adds another layer here.

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The Chiefs acquired Fields from the New York Jets for a 2027 sixth-round pick, a relatively low-risk move with potential upside. So while Fields hasn’t had the most stable career path so far, the situation in Kansas City offers something different. With Mahomes’ timeline still in play, this could be the window where Justin Fields finally finds some consistency in a defined role.

Andy Reid avoided addressing Patrick Mahomes’ return timeline

As part of his pre-draft media responsibilities, Andy Reid shared another update on Patrick Mahomes. At the same time, he avoided putting a timeline on the quarterback’s return. Reid said:

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“He goes to meetings, he can lift, do all of that, rehab. That’s the phase he is in right now. So, we’ll just see [and] kind of play it by ear to see where he’s at. He’s doing great, but we’ve just got to be smart with this thing.”

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 30: A wide view from behind of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 at the line of scrimmage with his team backed up near the goal line in the third quarter of an NFL American Football Herren USA game between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 30 Raiders at Chiefs PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon181230488

The Chiefs opened their voluntary minicamp on Monday, with OTAs set to begin in May after the draft. Mahomes, however, isn’t likely to participate as he continues rehabbing the ACL and LCL injuries against the Los Angeles Chargers that ended his 2025 season.

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Even though he is aiming for a Week 1 return, there will likely be caution from Reid, the organization, and the medical staff before clearing him to start. Until then, Kansas City has already accounted for his absence by bringing in Justin Fields. He becomes Mahomes’ fifth backup in as many seasons. From here, the focus shifts toward the NFL Draft, which is just around the corner.