Chiefs Host All-American WR After NFL’s Final Verdict on Rashee Rice

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs may target a top-tier wideout using their No. 9 overall pick who could complement Patrick Mahomes.

While Tyquan Thornton's 2025 production was better than his previous years, he still needs to prove himself.

The All-American wide receiver will have to contest Carnell Tate to be the Chiefs' ultimate choice.

The 2025 season for the Kansas City Chiefs began with much promise in the receiving room. That quickly fizzled away as a thread of misfortunes – Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension, injuries, and plain inconsistency – took over. Among them, still, New England Patriots’ cast off, Tyquon Thornton, showed up in big plays. But entering the 2026 season, the receiving corps holds many questions and most probably, only one solution: planning for the future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in February, the team sat down with Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, projected to be a top-ten pick and a perfect fit for the team. But with the 2026 NFL Draft just weeks away on April 23, GM Brett Veach’s ninth pick needs to be what the team can get a quick return on investment with. And recent signs suggest that the Chiefs may certainly welcome a new wide receiver as they set their eyes on another prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Rapoport reported that Kansas City hosted Makai Lemon from USC Trojans as part of their top-30 visits this Thursday. While many consider Tate to be a better choice, Lemon could still be an interesting choice. Here’s how:

The wideout’s stature may be a question, but he has qualities that a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes could utilize well. The team’s pass game was disappointing to say the least, but Mahomes’ arm strength and awareness remain its MO. At the same time, Lemon’s ability to make a run after catching the ball and playmaking traits to open himself are some of his strengths. Combine the two, and we may be looking at something similar to what tight end Travis Kelce does with his quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two are known to change the routes and complete a play simply with a look. Lemon could be in that role. And then there’s Lemon’s production on deep passes. In 2025, Lemon caught 16 of 24 targets for 522 yards and five of his 11 touchdowns for the season on passes thrown 20 or more yards in the air. This would give Mahomes options to opt for longer air game. There are also reasons to compare the former Buckeye to Rice.

Rashee Rice is known for his production through quick screens. Lemon was efficient on similar plays in last season where on catches behind the line of scrimmage, he gained 154 yards over 22 receptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Probably the things I can do after the catch,” Lemon said in February about what makes his game dangerous. “I can turn a 2-, 3-yard route into a big gain, even possibly a touchdown. And then just my blocking. The way I can impact the team without the ball in my hands.”

But he still has Carnell Tate to overshadow if he truly wants to go to Kansas City. While Lemon looks like a seamless fit for the Chiefs, what the team now requires is something out of the box. The Buckeye’s talent and ceiling doesn’t seem like a top-ten pick even if Veach wishes to continue his old ways. That’s where Tate comes in. The outside receiver would complement the slot receiver skills of Rice, Worthy, and even tight end Kelce.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the 21-year-old Lemon has also been on a growing trajectory. He started his college career splitting time between receiver and cornerback before fully transitioning to offense in his sophomore year. But it was his 2025 jump that really changed the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished that season with 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the process, he also earned All-American honors and the Fred Biletnikoff Award. Even without participating in the Combine, his measurables and a reported 4.47-second 40-yard dash at USC’s Pro Day kept him firmly in the top-tier discussion.

A top-30 visit doesn’t lock anything in, but it does show intent. And when you look at the current production, the logic tracks. Consider the current room’s underwhelming production: Worthy had a frustrating 2025 season with just 532 yards, Thornton provided impact which ultimately got him an extension, but still only had 19 receptions, and Rice’s focus has been split by off-field issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Put it all together and the Chiefs need to improve their receiving room in this draft filled with potential talents early. Already, Rice’s legal troubles are shadowing him even if the league has given its final verdict.

Things might look different for Rashee Rice in 2026

Rashee Rice missed six games early in the 2025 season after being suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Heading into 2026, it felt like a similar situation could unfold. However, amid the ongoing controversy, the NFL conducted its own review and stated that Rice “has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That update came after allegations from his former girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, who accused him of domestic abuse over multiple years. She shared photos on Instagram showing bruises and injuries across her body. While she didn’t initially name Rice directly in the post, she stated that the individual was the father of her two children.

“I’m so tired of keeping quiet. I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and I’ve had ENOUGH!” Jones said in her Instagram post, which has since been deleted.

She later filed a lawsuit in Texas in February, alleging Rice a–aulted her repeatedly over 18 months from 2023 to 2025, including periods when she was pregnant. The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages. It also included an allegation that Rice strangled her in December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite speculation about a possible suspension for the 2026 season, the league has now closed its investigation and confirmed that no discipline will be issued.

“Mr. Rice wants to thank the NFL for their thorough investigation, and looks forward to the start of the 2026-27 NFL season,” Sean Lindsey, Rice’s attorney, said in a statement.

The Chiefs have yet to release an official statement. But as things stand, Rice will now look forward to being available for the 2026 season and remaining a key part of the offense. This will be his contract year with the team and making a difference would especially matter if he wishes to remain in Kansas City.

With Rice officially cleared, the Chiefs’ front office now faces a clear choice: stand by their current group or use their top pick to add another offensive weapon for Patrick Mahomes.